The torch has been passed at the Wynne Home Arts Center.
Sarah Faulkner, the new cultural services coordinator at the Wynne Home, represents the new generation in Huntsville arts, but is committed to carrying on the legacy of her predecessor and founder, Linda Pease.
“Linda has done so much to help me move into this position,” Falkner said. “I learned all about the background of the home, its history and how to properly run it. She really has a great legacy, not only at the home, but in terms of Huntsville’s art culture.”
Faulkner was born and raised in The Woodlands and went to Sam Houston State University, serving as a student worker at the Sam Houston Memorial Museum. She graduated from SHSU with a degree in history and minors in Spanish and marketing.
“I have always had a great interest in history and a fascination with the arts,” Faulkner added. “I never did much art myself, but I did do choir and theater and enjoyed visiting museums. My admiration for art and art history was much more of a hobby than something I could do.”
After graduating from SHSU, Faulkner went on to Texas Tech University, earning a masters in museum science.
“My childhood interests really led to my studies at TTU,” Faulkner said. “At TTU I learned about curation, how to deal with artifacts, setting up exhibits, providing education and coordinating volunteers. I think this was very beneficial for this current position.”
When she graduated from TTU, Faulkner moved to Austin. One day, she saw a listing for a job with the city of Huntsville as the visitors center coordinator at the Sam Houston Statue and jumped at the chance to return.
“I really loved this community and wanted to move closer to my family,” Faulkner said. “Everybody is so friendly and welcoming here and I thought it would be perfect.”
In September, Faulkner took the position at the Wynne. She quickly learned how to upkeep the home, administration, volunteer and event coordination, maintaining art and artifacts and organizing public art projects.
“There is so much history in this home and so many talented local artists,” Faulkner said. “I have met so many great people and learned so much in just the little time I’ve been here. Linda was integral for me adjusting to the position and I will ensure all the projects she started will continue. I hope to make her proud and carry on her legacy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.