Carolina Creek expects record turnout for camp as COVID-19 restrictions loosen

After a safe and successful season in 2020, Carolina Creek is looking forward to hosting what could be one of its biggest years for camp this summer.
While many summer camps across the state stumbled and faced disastrous outbreaks among its campers after the late release of Texas’ guidelines and opening dates, Riverside’s Carolina Creek wrapped their 2020 season with not a single case of COVID-19 among its campers or staff.
“I think one mistake that a lot of camps made was they didn’t put their summer staff in small cohorts. When their 50, 80 or 100 person staff arrived, they just let them all function as one group and they were coming from all over the place,” Executive director Lisa Olson said. “When we brought our staff in, we put them in groups of only four and that was their cohort for the whole summer, so we didn’t have any spread.”
Though the summer was tough in some ways, according to Olson, saying that it felt restrictive to not allow staff members to come into town or use their free time to mix with other staff cohorts, however, there is a unanimous feeling that it was worth it in the end.
“When all was said and done, we were glad we did it. We kind of said it was the hardest-best, shortest-longest summer ever,” she added.
Carolina Creek started their summer camp season late in July 2020 and ran for only a six-week period instead of their usual 10, with 1,600 campers, about 20 percent of what a normal summer’s occupancy would be, and 100 staff members. As people become more comfortable and families feel a need for space after a year together at home, Carolina Creek is expecting one of their largest camps this summer. The number of registered campers right now already surpasses the amount registered during this time in their last normal summer in 2019, by a couple hundred campers. With 2021’s guidelines remaining largely the same as last year’s, Olson is confident in the camp’s ability to accommodate the increase of kids, given their success in 2020.
“We already know we can do it because we already did it successfully,” Olson said. “We’re ready, it’s not even daunting, we got this, we know what we’re doing.”
Though proof of a negative COVID-19 test was not required to enter the camp, Carolina Creek was diligent in screening individuals as they arrived, immediately identifying a couple of cases of COVID-19, who were then sent home right away. Campers were kept in smaller cohorts of about 10 kids with whom they would comfortably spend the summer together without worrying about social distancing from each other or wearing masks. Screenings continued every morning throughout the summer for all staff and campers, and face coverings were required only when cohorts could come in contact with someone outside of their grouping.
Large, camp-wide events spaced out cohorts to get high energy fun and morale amongst the entire camp while observing safe social distancing. Similarly, dining times were increased with a 50 percent occupancy and electrostatic antimicrobial sprays were used to clean all equipment between cohort use.
“It wasn’t that hard when it came right down to it, the hard part was planning on the front end, but when camp started, it just felt like camp,” Olson said. “The parents, when they dropped the kids off, were so grateful to have (camp) and kids just had a blast.”
Olson especially looks forward to seeing families on opening day and the excitement for kids to be able to return to Carolina Creek, especially among those who were disappointed to have missed out on last year’s camp.
“To see kids playing again with each other, kids who maybe haven’t been in school all year, I just think it’s going to be a summer of tremendous delight for kids to get out and be with their peers again,” Olson said.
“But I also think it’s going to be a hard summer because so many kids have experienced loss in their family, someone who’s been sick or died, loss of opportunities like loss of being able to play their sport, being able to participate in their musical, take their lessons or whatever they did,” Olson added. “I think kids are going to be emotionally drained and so I’m looking forward to camp being a place where they can take a minute to process that and maybe let go of it and look forward to something that’s filled with hope.”
Therapy skills will be added to staff training to talk to kids about any kind of grief they may be feeling, as well as retraining campers to be mindful of their social skills and manners that might have been lost while being secluded from their peers over the past year. Nurses are also available at the camp to help with drastic mental health issues.
Carolina Creek will kick off its summer camps in May and will run through the first week of August. Scholarships and financial assistance is available to those in need.