As the Texas economy begins to reopen, a local summer camp is ready to welcome back campers and restore a sense of normalcy to children’s lives.
Governor Abbott announced in a press conference earlier this month that summer camps would be able to open their doors as soon as May 31. Typically, Carolina Creek Christian Camp in Riverside would be set to open that same day, however its opening date has been delayed a month after uncertainty of its ability to open drew closer through the month of May.
“As the spring played out, we didn’t know if we were going to be open at all … We had proactively punted the first month of June, not knowing if we were going to be able to even congregate our staff for training. So when he said we could open, we were ready to go,” Carolina Creek Christian Camp executive director Lisa Olson said.
Recently voted best camp in Walker County in The Item’s Reader’s Choice Awards, the overnight camp is set to welcome back its first round of campers June 28. Carolina Creek has been using its closure to train new staff members, amp up cleaning procedures as well as implement new CDC recommended guidelines.
While camps are not required by the state to reduce the number of guests, CDC guidelines recommend running the camp in cohorts of 12-14 campers, slightly reducing the number of kids per bunk at Carolina Creek.
Within their cohort, campers will not be required to social distance or wear face masks and will be able to go about their camp experience normally, however outside of that “family group,” those precautions come into play.
“Instead of large group games like tag or capture the flag where you have hundreds of kids mixing, we’ll be concentrating our games and activities to be focused on the cohorts so that you limit the exposure of kids to other groups,” Olson said.
Additionally, meals will be staggered to limit the amount of people in the dining room at once, arrivals will be staggered coming in and out of buildings, and tables and seating will be assigned in places like the auditoriums to socially distance cohorts. The campers will also be taught about hygiene, social distancing and practices that will prepare them to go back to school in the fall.
“It’s all about spreading people out and minimizing exposure, so we’re going to run camp with all of the great, fun things that it normally has,” Olson said.
A variety of sports, art, adventure and fun activities go hand-in-hand with a Christian emphasis. No matter a camper’s initial relationship with God, through the camp’s “one-step-closer” ideology, it is their hope that all campers return home feeling like they have known and experienced God in such a way that they feel one step closer to him than when they came.
“Our mission is to get kids out into creation and doing adventurous things that are out of the ordinary. We are a Christian camp, so it’s all purposeful in wanting them to know and experience the love of Christ,” Olson said.
The camp also uses quiet prayer times, relationships with counselors, small group bible studies, activities and drama skits to instill teachable moments and talk to kids about their spiritual journey through life.
It’s at summer camp that kids have the opportunity to exert independence, develop new friendships and try new activities that they may be fearful of or curious about in a supportive, encouraging environment. After a stressful few months out of the ordinary for everyone, especially kids, Olson notes that time away at camp is especially important to families this year.
“We’ve been cooped up inside and not able to be out there where the sky is big, and we’re right on the river, so we have a beautiful natural setting for kids to kind of just be outside and just be kids again,” Olson said. “I think it’s especially important this year too, to help them transition from this tiny social circle that they’ve been limited to, to get out and feel normal again, to feel like they’re apart of other kids out there, feel apart of a group and learn how to practice their social skills.”
In light of all-time high unemployment rates, the camp is happy to work with families in order to give local kids a summer to remember, whether that be through scholarships, reduced costs or waived fees entirely.
“We have a heart for people who can’t afford camp, it’s one of our core values, is to try to get kids to camp who would never have because of opportunity,” Olson said.
No camper has ever been turned away because they could not pay something forward. About 30% of campers last summer came at a reduced or free cost. This year, Carolina Creek will be offering special rates and scholarships for all families, military and first responders, as well as price matching in the event that a camp that a child was originally signed up for is unable to open.
“We’ll do whatever we can to get kids in, so if someone can’t afford camp but they want their kid to come, they just need to call us and we’ll get them in, we’ll figure it out,” Olson said.
