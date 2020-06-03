A COVID-19 relief grant up to $2.3 million could help provide additional public testing for Huntsville residents. However, despite recommendations from city councilmembers, the restrictive usage of the grant remains up in the air.
The grant through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) was allocated to cities at a rate of about $55 per capita (per person). Twenty percent of the grant is available now for the city, and then disbursement of the rest of the grant may be considered as a reimbursement.
The funds can only be used for COVID-19 response that occurred outside the regular city budget. The funds cannot be used for lost revenue and cannot pay for items that were already in the city’s budget.
Of the funds received, 75 percent (about $342,000) would have to be used for expenses the city has already had in response to COVID, before the other 25 percent of the funding could be expended. Some payroll costs could be funded, including emergency COVID leave used by employees or overtime hours directly related to COVID response.
According to grants manager Kristie Hadnot, the city has only spent about $5,500 in additional overtime expenses and $41,905 in equipment, supplies and professional services.
But, some city counselors expressed their desire to use a large portion of the funds for free public testing. Previous testing managed by the Texas Department of Health Services and the Walker County Office of Emergency Management have been discontinued due to ongoing efforts to test all nursing homes in the state.
“I see this as a good way to get testing that we need for the people that need to be tested, but don’t have the $100-$125 needed to go to Texpress or another clinic,” Councilwoman Mari Montgomery said.
However, Hadnot noted that the city currently doesn’t currently have the resources to administer a testing program on its own. Any program administered with city COVID-19 relief funds would more than likely have to be in a partnership with an outside entity.
Other possible expenditures with the grant money included using the funds to make facemasks available at public locations, while also setting up hand sanitizing stations.
The grant award comes as county officials reported 188 cases of the coronavirus within the general public. An additional 1,505 cases have been reported within Walker County’s seven prison units — mostly due to increased asymptomatic testing within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system.
The true numbers though are likely higher because many people haven't been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks in most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
