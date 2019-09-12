Authorities are investigating after police say a wallet and a set of keys were stolen from a vehicle early Thursday morning in Huntsville.
Police were dispatched to the University Place Apartments, located in the 2500 block of Lake Road around 2 a.m. after a resident reported his car keys and wallet, containing his driver’s license, credit cards and $200 in cash were stolen from his vehicle.
Officers say the victim was woken up by their car alarm, but before police arrived, the suspect fled. Police say the suspect also attempted to burglarize a nearby silver Chevrolet Malibu, but nothing was taken.
“It is important that you lock your vehicles to prevent thieves from burglarizing them,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “I would also caution the public to keep valuables and keys out of their vehicles when they are unattended.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
