The race for four seats on the Huntsville City Council now has only one candidate, according to the Huntsville City Secretary’s office.
Jeff Bradley, a lifelong Texan, filed on Thursday, becoming the first candidate to file for a seat nearly three weeks after the filing period began. None of the at-large incumbents have filed for a place on the Nov. 3 ballot, as of Friday evening.
Candidates have until the end of the work day on Aug. 17 to file if they want to run for local political subdivisions.
Other local races that have this filing deadline and the current candidates are as follows:
• Both members of the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees up for election this year have filed to run again. They are Sam A. Moak and Dr. Karin Olson-Williams. So far, they are unopposed.
• No candidate has filed for the three open positions on the Walker County Hospital District. Positions currently held by Anne Woodard, Jerry Larrison and Dr. Curtis Montgomery are up for election.
• No candidates have filed for three open positions on the New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees, which are currently held by Shane Barge, Greg Buckner and Jacob Slott.
• Elections will be held for the New Waverly and Riverside city councils, but no update was available on those filings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.