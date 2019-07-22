Candidate filing period open for November elections

The candidate filing period for Huntsville’s Nov. 5 City Council election is now open. The mayor position, along with three seats on the council—currently occupied by council members Joe Emmett, Tish Humphrey, Ronald Allen and Joe Rodriques — will be on the ballot.
The candidate filing period—the time when interested candidates can fill out and submit an application to be placed on the November ballot—will run from July 22-Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. Applications can be found and submitted at Huntsville City Hall, 1212 Avenue M, on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or on the city’s website at www.huntsvilletx.gov/elections.
Mayor Andy Brauninger completed paperwork Monday morning to run for re-election, alongside Ward 4 councilmember Joe Rodriquez, who will also be seeking another term. Ward 1 Councilmember Joe Emmett, Ward 2 Councilmember Tish Humphrey, and Ward 3 Councilmember Ronald Allen have all reached their term limits, leaving three seats open.
Other filings for the city council includes, local realtor Daiquiri Beebe for the Ward 1 position and Mader Hedspetch for the Ward 3 position.
City Secretary Brenda Poe says that her office has already been answering questions about the responsibilities of councilmembers and the mayor from interested parties.
“The city secretary’s office provides a thorough candidate packet, which includes general information, a brief of the state election calendar, and references for guidelines and statutes,” Poe said. “Anyone is welcome to learn more about the duties of councilmembers and how the election process is conducted, even if they have no desire to run for office.
“The steps to becoming and the obligations of an elected councilmember include campaigning and record-keeping, which can seem overwhelming. We are here to help the public understand.”
Also on the Nov. 5 ballot will be three positions on the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees, two positions on the New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees and two positions on the Walker County Hospital District.
Positions currently held by Tracy Stroudt, Rissie Owens and J.T. Langley will be up for election on the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees. To file for a place on the ballot, interested candidates should pick up an application at the Hawkins Administration Building, 441 FM 2821 E.
The two positions currently held by Judy Emmett and Dr. David Toronjo will be up for election on the Walker County Hospital District. Applications can be picked up at the district’s business office, 1300 11th Street, Suite 515.
The final day for voter registration to vote in this election will be October 7. Early voting will be from October 25 through November 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.