A last minute rush of candidate filings drew the city's filing period to a close on Friday, setting the stage for three contested races on the Huntsville City Council.
Eight candidates filed their paperwork with the city by Monday’s deadline.
Highlighting the election will be a race for mayor, as incumbent mayor Andy Brauninger is challenged by current Ward 3 council member Blake Irving.
Brauninger, a retired maritime professional, will be seeking his fourth-and-final term in the city’s leadership role, after he was first elected in 2015. Irving, who works in local government for a neighboring municipality, became a member of the city council in 2019.
The city of Huntsville municipal elections will also feature a pair of contested races in Ward 3 and Ward 4.
Trevor Thorn, a member of the Sam Houston State University staff, will be challenged by Deloris Massey in Ward 3. The ward consists primarily of eastern and northern Huntsville.
The race for Ward 4 will be contested between local real estate agents Yvette McMurray and Jon Skelly Strong. Ward 4 is situated across southern Huntsville, and includes the Elkins Lake subdivision.
Incumbents Daiquiri Beebe (Ward 1) and Russell Humphrey (Ward 2) will earn a new term, as their races are uncontested.
Voters will have until Oct. 4 to register to vote in the municipal election, with early voting taking place Oct. 18-29. Election day is Nov. 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.