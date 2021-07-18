HUNTSVILLE — Candidate filings for municipal and school elections will officially open Monday.
The position of mayor and four ward seats on the city council will be up for grabs in the city of Huntsville’s election.
The top leadership position is currently held by three-term Mayor Andy Brauninger, while seats occupied by Daiquiri Beebe (Ward 1), Russell Humphrey (Ward 2), Blake Irving (Ward 3) and Mayor Pro Tem Joe Rodriquez (Ward 4) will also be up for election. Rodriquez, who is currently in his fourth term, will not be eligible to run for re-election in the Ward 4 race due to limitations set in the city charter.
Those seeking to run for the mayor or a city council position should file for a place on the ballot with the office of city secretary by August 16.
Also up for a vote in the Nov. 2 election will be a pair of seats on the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees. The seats are currently occupied by President Trey Wharton and board member Ken Holland.
Applications for a place on the ballot can be found at huntsville-isd.org or at the Hawkins Administration Office.
Elections will also happen for board of trustee positions at New Waverly ISD, which are currently held by Cornelia Goffney and Steven Gregory. Applications can be picked up at the district’s administration offices at 355 Front Street in New Waverly.
The last day to register to vote in the election is Oct. 4, with early voting beginning on Oct. 18
