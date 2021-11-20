The official start of election season is here.
Candidate filing for the 2022 Republican and Democratic primaries began earlier this week, and will be the first election with newly drawn House, Senate and congressional districts.
Voters can expect to see both new and old names on the ballot in the Republican-dominated county. The March 1 primary will feature a slate of statewide candidates, and a few contested races for county offices.
Locally, the biggest race will be the contest for county judge, which has drawn a large field of candidates after current judge Dannie Pierce announced that he wouldn’t seek re-election. Voters in Precinct 4 will also pick a new commissioner, with current commissioner Jimmy Henry opting not to seek a new term.
Other contested races will include a vote for district clerk and a contested race for Justice of the Peace in Precinct 3.
Interested candidates must file with the local Republican or Democratic Party chairmen by a Dec. 13 deadline.
Here’s everyone who has filed in Walker County thus far.
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
Texas House of Representatives, District 12 — Kyle Kacal (I).
Texas Senate, District 5 — Charles Schwertner (I).
District Judge, 278th Judicial District — Hal Ridley (I).
Criminal District Attorney — Will Durham (I).
Judge, County Court at Law — Tracy Sorenson (I).
County Judge — Clyde Loll, Frank Olivares, Lee Killingsworth and Shannon Riley.
County Commissioner, Precinct #2 — Ronnie White (I).
County Commissioner, Precinct #4 — Brandon Decker, Craig Wieghat and Frank Novark
District Clerk — April Farquhar, Leslie Woolley and Madilene Loosier.
County Clerk — Kari French (I).
County Treasurer — Amy Klawinsky (I).
Justice of the Peace, Precinct #1 — Steve Fisher (I),
Justice of the Peace, Precinct #2 — Marcus Payne (I).
Justice of the Peace. Precinct #3 — Mark Holt (I) and Randy Jeffcoat.
Justice of the Peace, Precinct #4 — Stephen Cole (I).
—
Candidate filings were not released by the Walker County Democratic Party by press time.
