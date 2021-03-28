Cable television and internet provider Altice USA, Inc. and installer OceanLink, Inc. have agreed to a combined $10,000 settlement with the city of Huntsville for damage to the city’s water infrastructure.
According to court documents, the city incurred costs of $23,350.60 to repair a water main pipe on Elks Drive that they say was damaged from a boring machine that was being used by OceanLink to install new cable lines for Altice. The intrusion and break to the city’s water main created a 20-foot by 20-foot hole in Elks Road.
The original complaint says that the city demanded payment from both OceanLink and Altice for the full repairs, but they each denied any responsibility.
City attorney Leonard Schneider said that following negotiations there were factual disputes as to the liability in the case, which prompted the city to settle two months before the scheduled trial.
Under the agreements, Altice — the parent company for SuddenLink — will pay the city $4,000, while OceanLink will pay $6,000 in exchange for a full and complete release of all claims.
The settlements were accepted by the Huntsville City Council earlier this month.
