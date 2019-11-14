Huntsville citizens looking for entertainment this weekend can find something for everyone at Old Town Theater.
Downtown Huntsville’s Old Town Theater is set to host two shows this weekend, with noted country star Glen Templeton taking the stage tonight at 8 p.m. and an evening with the gospel side of Elvis, featuring the Blackwood Quartet Saturday night at 7 p.m.
“We have entered a new partnership with C2 Productions out of Houston and they are set to bring in many great acts to the theater, starting with Templeton,” said Friends of Old Town director Cheryl Eschenfelder. “Our goal is to always bring in new and unique acts so everybody can find something great at the theater.”
Templeton gained notoriety within country music, appearing on CMT, The Grand Ole Opry and The Ryman. He has shared stages with the likes of Loretta Lynn, George Jones, Montgomery Gentry and LoCash. He has amassed a large number of faithful fans and followers, contributing to millions of streams on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube, while simultaneously securing no. 1 spots on the radio charts, including Sirius XM.
Fueled by uncompromising tenacity and raw talent, Glen is touring non-stop, gearing up to release his most anticipated project yet.
“Templeton has a large following across the country,” Eschenfelder added. “He is a very talented artist and we think it will be a very exciting show.”
In 1934, brothers Roy, Doyle and James Blackwood, along with Roy’s son R.W., formed what was to become one of the most beloved and respected gospel groups of all time, The Blackwood Brothers Quartet. Bill Shaw and Bill Lyles eventually joined the group and together with James and R.W. Blackwood, this quartet went on to be featured on several TV shows including The Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters, the beloved American classic, Hee Haw, and the prestigious Arthur Godfrey Talent Show in 1954.
However, that same year in Clanton, Alabama, tragedy struck when two members of the group, R.W. Blackwood and Bill Lyles, were killed in a plane crash. Despite the family tragedy, earlier that same year saw the birth of Cecil Blackwood’s son, Mark, who has held on to the tradition and sound that has made the Blackwood name world famous. Mark joined his family in the Blackwood Brothers Quartet in 1986, where he sang lead for many years alongside his dad, Cecil and many other talented singers. Mark also worked as a producer on the Grammy award-winning Blackwood Brothers albums of the early 1980s. In 2012, Mark Blackwood formed the Fabulous Blackwood Quartet.
“The Blackwood Quartet is well known for playing great old time gospel music and this show has found a way to fuse that with the gospel that Elvis was renowned for,” Eschenfelder said. “They are such a talented group using bluegrass harmony sounds with their instruments and voices. This is one you will not want to miss.”
Tickets can be purchased at https://oldtowntheatre-huntsville.tix.com.
“Citizens of Huntsville do not need to travel to Houston to experience culture,” Eschenfelder said. “We have seen Downtown Huntsville transform in the last few years, embracing art and culture and we feel right at home with it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.