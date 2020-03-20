While many of us have taken to social distancing and working from home, spring has officially sprung, and you might notice the return of some hard at work visitors just outside your window.
They sting, they swarm, they fly around with no regard for personal space and all at the same time, the honey bees are a vital part of our ecosystem, upon which the future of food science and world food security relies on.
It’s no secret the honey bee’s numbers are dwindling, but the possible repercussions will affect more than just the honey isles at local grocery stores.
Approximately one-third of the total human diet is derived directly or indirectly from insect-pollinated plants, according to the National Honey Board. Many of those crops are 90% dependent on honey bee pollination – for instance, almonds, 80% of which are produced in California, depend entirely on honey bees for pollination.
Albert Einstein is rumored to have said that if all of the bees across the world died at the same time, the human population would last only five years because of their important role pollination, however whether he actually said this is highly contested.
While the quote is thought to not be from Einstein himself, the thought behind it is still plausible, however many, including Fuchs, would argue that the timeline falls a bit short.
Due to other pollinators such as butterflies, birds, hornets and wasps, Fuchs and many others believe select facets of our food system could survive, however he does note that the honey bee is by far the most efficient pollinator.
“The honey bee is so proficient at pollinating, it not only helps produce a third of everything we eat, but it also improves the crop output for the farmer. If there were no honey bees, instead of getting two dozen tomatoes off of a tomato plant for example, they might get six,” Walker County Beekeepers Association head of public education Larry Fuchs said.
Even though the honey bees are not native to North America, they have become a vital part of our ecosystem and our future. The honey bee was brought to the continent by European pilgrims and early settlers to use as a sweetener, an antibiotic for wounds and to create a waxy waterproof coating using the comb.
While we mainly think to use raw honey to help alleviate allergies, the comb is also rich in nutrients and can be eaten for possible medicinal benefits, however you won’t likely find any of these benefits in your average grocery store honey.
“Most beekeepers in this area sell raw, unfiltered honey … When you buy the honey at the grocery store, it has been pasteurized and highly filtered,” Fuchs said.
The pasteurization and filtering process removes any particular matter, like the pollen, that makes honey so good for us. While raw honey is also filtered from the comb through a screen to grab any stray legs, wings or wax, it goes straight into a bottle from there, maintaining all of its miraculous health benefits.
“When they pasteurize it and they filter it, they can put it on the shelf and it can sit on the shelf for six months and it will never crystalize,” Fuchs said, adding that it’s because all of the pollen has been filtered out.
“Crystallization doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong with the honey, it just means it’s gone from liquid to crystal,” Fuchs said. Pure honey will never spoil, however the amount of pollen in the honey will determine how quickly it crystalizes. Setting the jar in a pot of hot water will remedy the problem, returning the crystalized honey to a spreadable liquid.
To use honey for specific allergy benefits, Fuchs recommends purchasing the honey according to nectar flow seasons.
There are different honey flows that the bees go through, right now the big nectar flow will be yaupon holly lasting until about the middle of April, which will then transition to callow honey through the end of May.
“To say that it’s yaupon honey, callow honey, clover honey or whatever honey, it has to be 50% of that pollen in that honey to be able to call it that,” Fuchs said.
However, the Walker County Beekeepers Association does not typically take the honey off of the bees until late July to early August. Typically the association will have enough left over honey from that period to sell year-round, however last spring’s erratic weather wiped out many of Fuchs’ 21 hives.
“I could not physically get to over half of my hives, you have to feed bees sometimes in the spring because of weather variations … I lost about 51% of my hives last year,” Fuchs said.
Fluctuating temperatures affected the bees’ feeding and breeding patterns, while the heavy rains experienced last spring washed away the nectar and pollen from plants, the bee’s only source of food.
Through the association’s free bee hive extractions, Fuchs was able to raise his hive count back to 13.
In 2018, the association underwent approximately 190 extractions, however because of erratic weather last spring, the honey bee colonies were threatened and yielded hardly any swarms. Fuchs notes only completing 80 extractions that year.
Bees only need a quarter inch hole to get inside of a structure and begin building a hive, whether it be a tree or your own home. The Walker County Beekeeping Association does extractions from homes or businesses in Walker County and its surrounding counties for free if they are contacted through Facebook.
To join the Walker County Beekeepers Association, inquire about a hive extraction or find a honey selling location, visit https://www.facebook.com/walkercountybeeclub/.