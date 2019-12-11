A recent string of burglaries continues after two local businesses were burglarized Tuesday in Huntsville.
Police were dispatched to Stow Stuff Storage, located in the 7000 block of Highway 75 around midnight Tuesday, after the owner reported a burglary. Officers say around 10 p.m. Monday night, an unknown suspect cut the fence to enter the lot and broke the locks of 13 units, taking a bicycle, TV and other unknown items.
“We are investigating the incident and collecting evidence,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “We hope physical evidence and footage may lead us to a suspect.”
In another incident, police say unknown suspects broke the drive-thru window of Shipley’s Doughnuts, located in the 100 block of Avenue M between midnight and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers say the suspects took cash from the register and stole money from a donation box for local seniors.
“This was a very disturbing incident and we hope to find these suspects soon,” Landrum said.
