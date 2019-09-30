Emergency coordinator Butch Davis Monday afternoon described Walker County’s weather with two words.
“It’s dry,” he said.
Despite recent flooding in surrounding counties, Walker County remains with severe drought conditions. On Monday, the county registered an average reading of 621 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which measures the moisture depletion of an area. The higher the number, the drier it is. The county had a minimum of 469 and a maximum of 758 on the index.
Because of that, the commissioners Court, in a unanimous decision, voted to reinstate the county’s burn ban.
This is the second time the commissioners have ratified the prohibition, after a one week stretch from the previous ban.
The burn ban applies to all outdoor burning on lands regulated by the county, along with residential yard waste and land clearing burns. The order does not prohibit outdoor burning related to public health and safety authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for firefighting training; public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations; planting or harvesting of agricultural crops; or controlled burns.
Not adhering to the burn ban is a misdemeanor and punishable by a fine up to $500.
