Burkham appointed executive associate director of AgriLife Extension

COLLEGE STATION – Dr. Angela Burkham has been appointed executive associate director of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
Burkham is currently interim state program leader for family and community health. She also oversees North Region programming, which includes 41 counties surrounding Amarillo and Lubbock.
Burkham will begin work in her new position with the agency executive team in College Station Sept. 1.
“Dr. Burkham has a distinguished career with AgriLife Extension during her 27 years with the agency,” said Dr. Jeff Hyde, who will become agency director Sept. 1. “Based on her dedication, leadership and overwhelming support from others, she will be an outstanding contributor in this key role and I look forward to working with her.”
As executive associate director, Burkham will oversee operations for AgriLife Extension including administrative, budget and human resources.
Burkham has worked as a family and consumer sciences county agent, a district-based 4-H specialist, a statewide volunteerism specialist and regional program director for 4-H during her career. She has received numerous awards, including the agency’s Superior Service award for leadership and the Vice Chancellor’s Award in Excellence for diversity.
Burkham has served on many statewide committees, including the Texas A&M AgriLife State Conference Committee, AgriLife Extension Onboarding Committee, Workforce Development Initiative, Step Up and Scale Down Online Implementation, Cooking with Friends, Do Well Be Well Curriculum Revision, Cooperative Research, Extension and Education Team, and North Region Program Excellence Academy. Her efforts in training new agents have resulted in a shared statewide evaluation detailing agent’s strengths, weaknesses and areas of emphasis.
Burkham earned her bachelor’s degree in home economics from Texas Tech University, a master’s degree in agriculture education from Texas Tech, and a doctorate of education in agriculture education and communications from Texas A&M University.
