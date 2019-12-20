It's the most wonderful time of the year – for burglars.
Whether you are traveling over the holidays, spending time at home or shopping, the risk of burglaries during the season are on the rise. Although crime has declined over the last few years, FBI data shows that burglaries take place every 23 seconds in the U.S. and increases in the last weeks of December by 20%. Additionally, Texas has the sixth highest rate of December burglaries in the U.S.
“We certainly see an increase in home and vehicular burglaries this time of the year because of opportunity and thieves wanting gifts for their own families,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “Many of the home burglaries are in apartment complexes which thieves know are generally empty around the holidays and may be unlocked, which is never a good idea. This is typically why we see a great number of reported burglaries once students return.”
Although home burglaries are common across Walker County, authorities say that vehicular burglaries are much more common this time of the year. Police say that criminals are not after anything particular, taking everything from change to electronics. The holiday season does present an especially easy opportunity for thieves as shoppers go store to store, leaving their gifts in their car.
“Vehiclular burglaries are especially common this time of the year because of shopping and many people not being aware of their surroundings,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “We have seen a lot of guns being stolen from vehicles lately and that is quite alarming. We do not want criminals to have weapons, so I urge people to bring their weapons inside with them.”
Many families assume that their homes and property are safe during the day, but in fact, 65% of burglaries take place between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Burglaries typically result in over $2,000 of lost property. Unfortunately, only 13% of burglaries are solved and property is rarely recovered, which highlights the importance of taking extra precaution during the holidays. Additionally, burglars are less likely to take bulky items such as televisions, but almost always head to bedrooms to look for jewelry, cash or anything of value they can put in their pockets.
“One of the greatest ways to prevent burglaries is to know your neighbors and have them lookout for your home and you do the same,” Walker County Sheriff’s Office Captain Tim Whitecotton said. “If you ever see something suspicious, do not be deterred from contacting law enforcement. We would rather find nothing than for a home to be ransacked.”
Burglaries are considered crimes of opportunity and the holiday season is a great time for them. Many families proudly display their Christmas trees in front of windows with presents under the tree, but this is a big invite to criminals to grab your gifts. Authorities recommend that homeowners refrain from leaving boxes of their new gifts out with the trash and place them in black trash bags instead.
“It is very important to not leave clues for burglars,” Landrum added. “Boxes of your new gifts, mail filling a box or piles of packages and newspapers are clues for them to hit your house and take their time.”
One of the most important steps families can take to prevent burglaries when they are traveling is to make it look as if you are in your home. Police recommend homeowners have their neighbors get your mail so it does not pile up or have it held at the post office. It is also important to be discreet about your vacation plans on social media, because it may be an invitation for a criminal to burglarize your home.
“One helpful service the police department provides is vacation checks, where an officer will check up on your home each day to ensure no one is there or may have broken in,” Barnes added. “It is also crucial to keep your doors and windows locked while you are gone.”
Homeowners are also encouraged to trim their bushes to prevent criminals from looking inside or being able to climb over fences. Additionally, the Insurance Information Institute found that homes with security systems are 300% less likely to be burglarized. The study also found that only 17% of homes which advertise their security system are burglarized. Police say that although video doorbells and video surveillance are great tools, audible security systems are the most effective deterrent to thieves, with 74% of uncompleted burglaries credited to audible security systems.
“Video cameras are very valuable tools for us to solve property crimes, which are one of the most difficult types of crimes to solve,” Whitecotton added. “Alarm systems are also a great way to deter criminals, but there is no surefire way to prevent it.”
With Christmas just a few days away, citizens of Walker County are encouraged to take the proper steps to keep themselves, their homes and property safe and prevent any grinches from stealing their joy.
