Building tomorrow's leaders

Huntsville’s Boy Scouts of America is recruiting for its next generation of moral leaders amid a continuous decline in membership.
While some might assume that the rise of technology has left kids less interested in the outdoors, contributing to a decline in Boy Scout memberships, Josey Scout Lodge board of trustees chairman Karla Christian says that it couldn’t be further from the truth.
“Once you provide kids with a structure, an activity, some guidance and some framework to work within, they take to (the outdoors) like ducks to water and they love it,” Christian said.
According to Christian, the decline in membership could be due to an increase of households having two working parents, making it difficult to get kids to scheduled after school activities. She also notes that there are more after school activities for kids to choose from than in the past, and costs of these programs coupled with a poor economy could place a strain on most households.
“Nearly all youth-serving organizations are seeing the same thing, and they have for a lot of years,” Christian said.
BSA enrollment peaked in the 1970’s with more than 4 million youth members nationwide. Since then, the most recent annual report shows that BSA’s youth membership has dropped to 2.3 million, however, Christian notes that the number of Scouts in Huntsville tends to remain steadier than the rest of the nation’s troops. Christian believes that this is due to the exceptional quality of Huntsville’s Scout Leaders. They also work with families to help them understand that just because their child is a Scout does not mean that they can’t participate in other activities of interest.
Since its inception in 1910, BSA has continuously focused on its four pillars of service, leadership, learning and adventure, though Huntsville’s scouting history dates back to 1909.
“The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices throughout their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law,” Christian said, adding that the lodge has seen many of their scouts, go on to lead successful lives as professors, astronauts, Air Force generals and more.
“We end up with just some incredible young men, and I’m really excited to see some of these young ladies come up through the program.”
Girls were welcomed to join the Cub Scouts program in 2018 and into the Scouts BSA troops in 2019, however, there is not a girls’ BSA troop in Huntsville yet.
While girls were officially welcomed into BSA in 2018, girls participating in scouting programs is nothing new, according to Christian.
Girls who enjoyed camping, canoeing, mountain climbing and cross country bicycling have been a part of the older scout programs – Sea Scouting, Venturing and Exploring – since the early 1970’s.
“They now have the opportunity to do those same programs and to earn that coveted Eagle Scout rank,” Christian said. “That Eagle Scout rank makes a difference, it goes on college applications, it goes on job applications and it makes a difference.”
Scouts also form lifelong friendships that bring them back to the lodge each year.
To register your child for Boy Scouts of America, visit joseyscoutlodge.com.
