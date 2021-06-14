A new multi-million dollar fire station will aim to improve response times in the heart of Huntsville and help train the firefighters of tomorrow.
The new Fire Station No. 2 in the 2100 block of Sam Houston Avenue replaces an old station that was originally built at a city swimming pool in 1939. It was renovated and utilized as a fire station from 1974 construction began on the new facility in 2019.
The new facility was showcased during a grand opening ceremony on Monday.
“This is a great day for the city of Huntsville and the Huntsville Fire Department. This fire station is going to be an awesome facility that will serve the city for years to come,” Fire Chief Greg Mathis said.
The 16,750 square-foot facility includes five large truck bays, a three-story training tower, administrative offices and sleeping quarters. The station also incorporates the past with modern day technology. The most evident is the 1928 fire service truck that has found a proper home on display as the focal point of the station.
Unique features of the station include a renovated water fountain and reclaimed petrified wood that were preserved from the previous fire station.
“In the midst of September 11th, we witnessed what is America’s greatest strength. Firefighters, police officers and emergency personnel ran inside a burning building in New York City. More than 400 did not come out. That showed me that the least we can do is make sure that our firefighters have the facilities and training and support of everybody at city hall,” Mayor Andy Brauninger said.”
The facility was part of a 2016 bond package that allowed for the construction of a new fire station and new police headquarters. It was built by Flintco Inc.
“It’s been a long and fun battle. We’ve put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this station,’ said Chris Sohr, the superintendent on the project for Flintco. “This building and the city will always have a special place in my heart.”
