Building for the future

HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville Independent School District is one step closer to beginning construction on a new Mance Park Middle School.
School leaders met Tuesday and approved the schematic designs for the enhancements and expansions to the school that was originally constructed in the 1960s. It’s one of the biggest education construction projects in a $127 million bond package that voters approved earlier this year.
District leaders say that they have budgeted $27.7 million for the Mance Park renovations and additions, which will modify the campus to accommodate 6th grade students. Once completed, the campus will be home to all 6th through 8th grade students within Huntsville ISD.
Key aspects of the Mance Park project includes repurposing the current Support and Learning Center into classrooms and support spaces. Contractors will also renovate the entry vestibule, expand the band suite, gyms and athletic facilities and repurpose the existing kitchen and cafeteria into education spaces.
The most visible project to the public will be the demolition of the condemned auditorium, which sits at the front entrance of the school. District leaders say that they will construct a new kitchen and cafeteria in its place.
Architects said Tuesday that the next step in the process is to complete the design development phase, which will be presented to district trustees in December.
Construction on the new middle school is scheduled to begin May 31, 2022 and be completed by the start of the 2024-25 school year.