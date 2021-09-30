Building for the future

You are the owner of this article.
Huntsville ISD board approves schematic design plans for renovated middle school

  • 1 min to read
A front elevation artist renditions show a concept of proposed enhancements to Mance Park Middle School. Architects released schematic designs of the new school on Tuesday, providing a floor plan look at the soon-to-be renovated school. 

HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville Independent School District is one step closer to beginning construction on a new Mance Park Middle School.

School leaders met Tuesday and approved the schematic designs for the enhancements and expansions to the school that was originally constructed in the 1960s. It’s one of the biggest education construction projects in a $127 million bond package that voters approved earlier this year.

The first floor of the overall schematic design of the new Mance Park Middle School was released Tuesday. 

District leaders say that they have budgeted $27.7 million for the Mance Park renovations and additions, which will modify the campus to accommodate 6th grade students. Once completed, the campus will be home to all 6th through 8th grade students within Huntsville ISD.

Key aspects of the Mance Park project includes repurposing the current Support and Learning Center into classrooms and support spaces. Contractors will also renovate the entry vestibule, expand the band suite, gyms and athletic facilities and repurpose the existing kitchen and cafeteria into education spaces.

The new cafeteria and kitchen at Mance Park Middle School will be built on the site of the district's former auditorium. 
The floor plan for the new Mance Park Middle School was released Tuesday. 

The most visible project to the public will be the demolition of the condemned auditorium, which sits at the front entrance of the school. District leaders say that they will construct a new kitchen and cafeteria in its place.

Architects said Tuesday that the next step in the process is to complete the design development phase, which will be presented to district trustees in December.

Construction on the new middle school is scheduled to begin May 31, 2022 and be completed by the start of the 2024-25 school year.

