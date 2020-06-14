Brothers work to eradicate racism in their own backyard

After a lifetime of discrimination and inspired by their father, two brothers have risen to be considered as prominent figures in the Huntsville Black Lives Matter movement.
“I don’t know what it was that we ended up in the front, but once we ended up in the front, we made sure we were going to stay up there,” Jules Williams III said.
Driving through the intersection of Sam Houston Avenue and 11th Street, brothers Jules and Mustapha Williams can be seen along the front lines of the Walker County Courthouse protests, silently holding their ground as a crowd of protestors chants behind them.
“If you don’t live for something, you’re dying for nothing,” their father and role model would tell them growing up.
“He’s been a big influence to us because he’s always taught us to stand up for what’s right. He lives his life in the way that he always said he is never going to be a statistic like how they want young black males to be,” Jules said.
Having spent hist life stepping up for the lesser man, the black community, and having spoken out about social justice throughout their lives, their father could not be more proud of their role as protectors and peacemakers in such a pivotal time in history.
“We’ve dealt with discrimination our whole lives,” Jules said.
During their upbringing in Beaumont, the brothers vividly remember being kicked out of their own ballet performance by an usher who threatened to call the police on them despite their head shots being hung visibly on the wall of the studio.
“That’s not even the tip of the iceberg in the things we’ve dealt with in Beaumont, Huntsville and Iowa,” Jules said.
Recently living in Iowa, Jules and Mustapha recall feeling out of place in rural America where black individuals were a rare sight in a community that often referred to them as “monkeys.” Since settling their roots in Huntsville two years ago, their father’s classic Lincoln handed down to them with a blue suede top was defaced within an apartment complex. Additionally, death threats for being in interracial relationships have followed the two throughout their young adult lives.
“I’d go in the store and I always get dirty looks because me and my girlfriend are just walking, shopping and these white people look at us in disgusted ways, because they literally hate to see the white hand in the black man’s hand. They don’t stand for equality,” Mustapha said. “We have to stress the issue that this racist stuff is real, it’s really real.”
While the cries of “Black Lives Matter” is heard nation-wide, for the Williams brothers, it’s not a movement of black versus white or black versus the police, it’s everyone against racism at this point.
“We’re saying ‘black lives matter,’ but we’re also fighting for racism, discrimination, hate – we’re fighting against all of that,” Jules said from the steps of the Walker County Courthouse during a LGBTQ+ and Black Lives Matter protest. “We need black people, white people, Hispanic people and Asian people to come together, and we need to defeat this, because if an Asian person got killed, we’d be right here. If a Hispanic person got killed, we’d be right here.”
“Police brutality is horrible, but we’re not trying to say that every single cop in Huntsville is trash,” Jules added. “Racism is what’s in those cops who are beating black people to death. It’s not about them having a badge and a gun, the racism was there first.”
Outbursts of violent riots across the nation in early June have drawn attention to the rising tensions within communities. While Huntsville, including Sam Houston State University, has shown an outpouring of support, speculation over the possibility of the peaceful protests turning volatile is ever present.
For every act of support, there are equally those looking to incite violence at the protests. Some have even taken to attempting to form an “anti-protest” protest following the vandalization of the Confederate monument on the Walker County Courthouse grounds.
“They expect black people like us to start rioting and looting because we’re angry,” Mustapha said. “I’m not going to be what society wants me to be.”
The Williams brothers insist that although it can be a difficult pill to swallow at times, peace is the only way forward for the safety of everyone and the effectiveness of the movement.
“As long as we keep doing things like this, people will see that it can be peaceful and you can get your point across without violence,” Mustapha said.
“Stay true to yourself, if society paints a picture of what they think your demographic is or your age, don’t succumb to that,” Jules added.
Growing up in community theater, orchestra, dance, acrobatics, powerlifting and forming a metal band with their sister, battling stereotypes and stigmas has been a continuous part of Jules and Mustapha’s lives.
As racism and discrimination are learned behaviors handed down generationally, it is further exasperated by Hollywood’s depictions of the black community. From the ebonics used to the way they are dressed, a narrow light is often cast on the black community as rappers and gangsters, or “thugs,” insinuating that the black community should be seen in fear.
“They paint a picture that black people should be selling drugs, killing people, absentee fathers, but they need to stop painting that picture of black people because it’s not all black people,” Mustapha said. “I am not the societal standard of a black person in America, I am my own person, I am my own original thought and I will make sure that I stay that way.”
As George Floyd’s untimely death set off a spark heard around the world, civil change for inclusivity is quickly underway. Band-Aid recently announced its goal to “embrace the beauty of diverse skin” with new black and brown skin-tone bandages and major media publication editors in chief have stepped down for fostering hostile work environments against people of color. Police reform bills are in discussion, while Confederate monuments are being taken down.
The Williams brothers hope that the younger generation watching world-wide change takes away an understanding that the people’s voice is powerful, can incite radical change in the world and that ending a cycle of oppression begins with everyone making their voice heard.
“Always make sure you stand up for what’s right, because you look at racism and you see that there’s a lot of hate … it is really wrong to discriminate against people of color, people of a same-sex, even people of different religions,” Mustapha said. “Have your own thought, and whatever it may be, make sure that if you are fighting for something, fight for something that you really stand for that is right. Fight for human kind, and don’t fight against them.”
Mustapha and Jules will continue to fight against discrimination and racism for as long as it takes to create a safer future for their children and in betterment for the community, because at the end of the day, “nobody wants racism in their own backyard.”