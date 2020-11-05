The holiday season is a stressful time for many to create special memories for their families while making ends meet. Brookshire Brothers has partnered with Huntsville Head Start for the sixth year and with SAAFE House for the second year to bring a Thanksgiving meal to local families that could use a little extra help this holiday season.
“Providing a Thanksgiving meal takes one less thing off of their plate, literally, to help them and that’s what we’re trying to do, because as we all go home and enjoy the holiday, we want the families that we serve in the community to have a nice holiday as well,” SAAFE House administrative assistant Virginia Lou Danford said.
“For our clients, a lot of them are under a lot of stress during the holidays anyways, so if we can take the stress off of them being able to provide a meal for their families, we really want to be able to do that for them,” SAAFE House community relations director Dena Scott added.
The organizations are asking for the community’s help in making sure that 60 anonymous families in need, that have been identified between the two organizations, receive a full Thanksgiving meal for their dinner table this year. For some of their clients, these donated meals might be the only way for them to provide a holiday meal for their family.
“With Head Start, most of the families that we serve are low income families, so the meals that they get during the holidays are really wonderful because some of our families get SNAP benefits, some families may not, so when they get that opportunity to get a meal, they are excited,” Huntsville Head Start education coordinator Brenda Thompson said, adding that it’s heart warming for the families to know that someone is thinking of them during the holiday season.
For $69.95, an adopted family will receive a meal package including a 10-12 pound turkey, dressing, two sides and rolls. Brookshire Brothers will contribute $5 towards every meal that is purchased, which will be deducted from the final the price at checkout.
The meals can be purchased at the Brookshire Brothers deli counter through Thanksgiving or over the phone at (936)435-1209. Adopted families will begin picking up their meals Nov. 23 and 24.
“It’s very emotional when the families come in, especially when one of the kids come in and they’re like, ‘I’m here to pick up a meal for my family,’ you just get chill bumps and feel so wonderful inside that you’re helping these people,” Brookshire Brothers bakery and deli manager Patsy Hohensee said.
