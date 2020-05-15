Brookshire Brothers grocery launches food assistance program

Brookshire Brothers is joining with its customers to get food to those who’ve lost jobs, income and their very health due to COVID-19. The Lufkin-based grocer knows that together we can do more to help our neighbors facing food insecurity.
Starting earlier this week, Brookshire Brothers shoppers can donate $1, $3, or $5 during checkout to help local food pantries assist those in need. Brookshire Brothers will match every dollar its customers donate up to $100,000.
The money customers give in each Brookshire Brothers or David’s store, as well as the company’s matching funds, will be distributed in that town to nonprofits or food pantries that do hunger relief.
With school out, tens of thousands of children miss meals daily due to lack of resources. Families that were already struggling, as well as thousands recently affected by job loss or furloughs, are finding it even more difficult to put food on the table. Local food pantries help respond to those immediate needs.
Brookshire Brothers is a 100 % employee-owned, community-centered grocer. Founded in 1921, this regional grocery chain operates more than 115 location that stretch west to the Texas Hill Country and east to Lake Charles, Louisiana.
