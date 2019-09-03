A Huntsville man is hoping to make a difference, helping veterans battling PTSD and homelessness one burger at a time.
“I’ve always had a passion for cooking, and one of my main bucket list goals was to open a restaurant,” said Joshua McDonald, owner and operator of Bronze Star Burgerz in Downtown Huntsville.
McDonald spent six months preparing a two-inch-thick business plan, laying out every detail of Bronze Star Burgerz’s future.
“It’s ultimately my passion that made me want to (open a restaurant), and then when I moved into having an opportunity, I got stuck,” McDonald said. “I put everything I had into it, so it’s this or getting a job flipping burgers for someone else at this point.”
Bronze Star Burgerz first opened in a gas station off of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Starting off with two tables, McDonald hopes to one day franchise and own over 160 restaurants nationwide. Now, Bronze Star Burgerz is newly situated as a food truck on Huntsville founders Pleasant and Ephraim Gray’s trading post, a historical marker for the city.
“The first business in Huntsville is the trading post right here and I thought that was kinda cool. This is my first standalone spot too; it might not mean much to anyone else, but to me it means a lot.”
McDonald said that he sees lots of potential for growth in the Huntsville community, describing it as a place full of historical landmarks and overshadowed by prisons.
Born in Huntsville, McDonald grew up in Las Vegas, returning at the age of 18 due to the weak economy in Nevada. McDonald’s uncle encouraged him to return to the community, advising him of the many jobs available in the prison system.
“I named (Bronze Star Burgerz) after my uncle, who died about a year and a half to two years ago. He was a Bronze Star awardee, which is a medal for heroism,” McDonald said.
Businesses like Firehouse Subs are known to use their platform to benefit philanthropic causes, and McDonald hopes to one day fill a void by using Bronze Star Burgerz to help veterans facing homelessness and PTSD through outreach initiatives.
“As a society, I feel that we failed our veterans. At 18 years old they enlist, they go to war; it's a self sacrifice…and a lot of times they end up with PTSD, they get out and are homeless,” McDonald said.
On a single night in January 2018, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reported over 37,800 veterans to be homeless. Veterans Affairs goes on to estimate 11-20 percent of veterans who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom or Operation Enduring Freedom have developed PTSD. Additionally, an estimated 12 percent of Gulf War veterans and 30 percent of Vietnam veterans experience PTSD in their lifetime.
“My uncle had PTSD, and its kind of crazy waking up in the middle of the night and seeing him walking around the house thinking he’s out in the middle of the woods, just totally oblivious to himself,” McDonald said.
As the business grew, McDonald found himself working about 20 hours a day, and brought in his friend Franz Dobler to be his business partner.
Dobler’s partnership at Bronze Star Burgerz provided a chance for McDonald to take time away from the kitchen and pursue other aspects of the business. However, his biggest fear is sacrificing quality in his absence.
Just six months in business, the duo is still playing with marketing tactics, and is trying to draw a late night crowd. McDonald strives to provide a safe, fun environment for young adults to enjoy some food and games without having to put themselves at risk.
McDonald hopes for Bronze Star Burgerz to be a fun place for families and groups to enjoy. Looming trees and group games sprawl across the historical property and plans of adding family activities are in the works.
“If you want a good hometown burger that you can’t get anywhere else, this is the place to get it,” said Cheri Siegelin, a recurring visitor of Bronze Star as frequent as a few times a week. “The integrity with (McDonald), the food and the service … it speaks of Huntsville.”
McDonald said that he feels lots of pressure to live up to the hype that currently circulates his business. Bronze Star’s Facebook page abounds in glimmering reviews from faithful followers, and several user-generated polls routinely place this modest burger stand as a must visit for Huntsville foodies.
“It’s a constant struggle, but the community has really come together and supported us,” McDonald said. “This is a big part of me turning my life around for something good.”
