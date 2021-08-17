The COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the tourism industry, as many families opted to stay close to their home.
However, the Huntsville tourism department is hoping to change that within the city.
Local organizations that help to bring tourism to Huntsville can now apply for Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) funds for 2021-22 beginning Wednesday, September 1. Applicants can apply for funds from the Huntsville Arts Commission or the Hotel Occupancy Tax Board.
Under Texas law, the city of Huntsville collects a hotel occupancy tax from hotels, bed and breakfasts and other lodging facilities. This revenue must be used to promote tourism and the hotel industry.
Each year, Huntsville City Council approves an amount of HOT Funds to be allocated to outside organizations. Individual organizations are then awarded an amount by the Hotel Occupancy Tax Board or Huntsville Arts Commission based on scoring criteria. The organizations are scored based on their ability to directly enhance and promote tourism and that fits in at least one of the seven categories shown below.
The applicant’s planned use of funds must fall within at least one of the following categories:
• Visitor information/convention center;
• Convention registration;
• Advertising;
• Promotion of the arts;
• Historical restoration or preservation programs;
• Promotion of a sporting event;
• Transportation of tourists from hotels to attractions;
Applicants are required to attend one workshop prior to submitting their application, with workshops being held at the William Hodges Education Building at the Sam Houston Statue & Visitor Center, located at 7600 Hwy. 75 in Huntsville. It will take place on Tuesday, August 31 at noon, Thursday, Sept. 9 at 8:30 a.m. and Monday, Sept. 13 at 5:15 p.m.
Applications must be submitted online by Thursday, Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m. For more information, contact Tracy Rikard at trikard@huntsvillletx.gov or Sarah Faulkner at sfaulkner@huntsvilletx.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.