HUNTSVILLE — In an age of social media and the rush of work-life balance, how well do we really know our neighbors?
Take the time to step outside and meet those around you on Tuesday, Oct. 5 for National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign that promotes positive partnerships with local police forces to create safer, more caring neighborhoods for all.
In the past, the city of Huntsville has hosted large single gatherings for the event at Kate Barr Ross Park, however, it’s been several years since doing so.
“We’re trying to get back to the foundation of National Night Out, which was neighborhoods building their relationships amongst themselves so they become close knit, tighter and better friends. When your neighbors are looking after each other’s properties, they have a tendency to deter crime,” said David Warner, the community services corporal at the Huntsville Police Department.
Now, the evening is typically planned as a simple gathering for neighbors to pull up a lawn chair next to the grill, while kids partake in a game of corn hole or ride their bikes up and down the street together. Above all, it’s a time to slow down and get to know your neighbors for a safer community.
“If your neighbors know who you are and who visits your house regularly, then they know who’s supposed to be there and who’s not. When they feel comfortable knowing the police that work their neighborhoods as well, then they’re more likely to give us a call when they see something suspicious or something that’s out of place. That’s really what it’s all about,” Warner added.
Last year, the department remained hands-off due to the pandemic and had only about five areas of town participate, including a small gathering in Tanglewood, a portion off of 10th Street and three in Elkins Lake.
As the pandemic continues, the Huntsville Police Department will continue its less proactive stance. However, if neighborhoods are wanting to put on an event, they can contact Warner to be put on a list for an officer to attend.
“I’m hoping this year will be better than last year,” Warner said, noting that only a handful of events have been planned with the department so far. “I know that there’s a lot of hesitancy again this year with COVID and the Delta variant. Some people are very apprehensive and I completely understand that, we don’t want to try to encourage anybody that doesn’t want to step outside of their comfort zone, but at the same time, we do want people to know that if they are interested in partaking, we will definitely do our best to be there.”
National Night Out will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 5, typically starting up around 6 p.m. For those interested in hosting a National Night Out event with the Huntsville Police Department, contact Warner at dwarner@huntsvilletx.gov or call his office at (936)291-5491.
