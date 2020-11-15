Bringing joy to others through Christmas baskets

It was 21 years ago that David Harkness’ wife brought home a large woven basket and asked him to make something with it.
A Christmas enthusiast at heart, Harkness painted the exterior and filled the bottom with Christmas lights covered in foam, seasonal decorations and flowers. Equally toy and decoration to his kids, the basket is taken from storage every year and placed in the home around the holiday season with the same excitement and tradition of setting up a Christmas tree.
“We just love the holidays, decorating, family and the love – it’s not about the gifts,” Harkness said.
Harkness grew up with a creative mind, frequently doing arts and crafts with his mother and carrying the habit through to adulthood, making something new that sparks joy from leftover pieces and “junk” found around the house.
Seven years ago, Harkness had a back surgery that resulted in a bad staph infection, leaving him handicapped ever since. Unable to hike, fish and hunt like he used to, he began channeling his energy two years ago into rummaging through garage and estate sales looking for unwanted Christmas decor and baskets that could be repurposed into decorations.
The first year, he made 25 and lined them across the front row of bushes in his yard. The second year, his display grew as he made 40 that spanned the same line of bushes in addition to making their way up the driveway.
“Kids would come by and I tell the kids to pick out a basket. I give them away, because that’s the whole point of Christmas and doing all of this is to spread joy,” Harkness said. “To see the smiles on their faces just blows me away.”
Each year at the first cold front, Harkness begins making the baskets in his home’s garage which shares the likeness of an elf’s workshop, clad in glitter, Santa Claus figurines and holly.
“I come out here and just start cracking them out, three or four a night, sometimes six or seven a night,” Harkness said.
Now, Harkness has made over 80 baskets this year, with more on the way. Each basket ranges in size from tiny enough to hang on a Christmas tree to large entry way pieces and come with varying features.
While he still plans on giving baskets to children that come by, Harkness is hoping to sell the majority of his baskets from his home this year to save enough funds to put towards a larger inventory for next Christmas. Next year’s sales will go towards the Multiple Sclerosis Society, a cause close to Harkness and his wife who both suffer from the disease.
“You can take something that’s broken and still make it useful. I’m broken, I’m still useful, these were broken and leftover pieces, they’re still useful,” Harkness said. The artist hopes that each piece becomes a part of Christmas traditions and gets passed down through families, among friends or to hospitals to keep the spirit of the holiday season alive.
Harkness’ Christmas basket sale takes place on Nov. 21 at his home in Elkins Lake subdivision, located at 608 Hillcrest Drive. For inquiries, call Harkness at (832)563-0011.