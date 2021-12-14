Bringing Christmas to families in need

Try as they might, sometimes Santa and his elves need a little help in bringing Christmas cheer to families each year.
For the past 30 years, Santa’s Helpers at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church have been hosting Walker County’s largest toy distribution, working to fill the gaps of inequality by ensuring that no child goes without each holiday season.
“Given everything that’s happened over the course of the past two years, it’s just a joy to be able to gather and provide hope, love and toys at Christmas,” said Scott Atnip, Santa’s Helpers co-chair.
Atnip began volunteering at the toy drive in 2004 and now he’s accompanied by his children, who have been volunteering since they were born.
“Santa’s Helpers is Christmas for our family, and so we’re just so grateful for the opportunity to serve this incredible service,” he said.
A total of 137 families registered for Saturday’s Santa’s Helpers toy distribution event through the Good Shepherd Mission, supplying Christmas gifts to around 300 kids altogether this year. In the past, the church has seen years with 250 families registered with 500 kids in need, however, while their client count is slightly down his year, the community’s support and generosity has never wavered.
“In terms of the community support, I do think we’ve seen more support this year than we have in past years,” Atnip said. “We’ve been doing this event for 30 years, and every year, the support continues to grow. We’re just so thankful for the Huntsville community in stepping up and providing a Christmas.”
The event was a group effort between Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church and the community, with donations from individuals, church members and KSAM Radio’s 15th annual MASH Toy and Food Drive. Monetary donations were used for a Wednesday night shopping spree, making sure that all of their age groups were covered with highly coveted items, especially their teens, who are typically under served.
“The teens are always such a challenge, everybody wants to give a baby doll, or everybody wants to give a car, or some kind of action figure, or a ball, but it’s more than that,” said Hope Parker, Santa’s Helpers co-chair, listing headphones and speakers as popular items for teens.
“So many times, things that communities will do is give them soap or clothes, and that’s cool because those are necessities, but for children, it hurts when they go to places and the kids are out there with their shiny new headphones or their new bike and they’re just up there with a bar of Dial,” volunteer Crystal Brown said. “So this is a way for children who are in disadvantaged situations with parents who are struggling to know that their family is worthy, your child is worthy and they absolutely deserve the best.”
Brown is working a complicated booth, catered towards gifts for preteen girls with a mix of art supplies, STEM kits and self care items. The booth next to her is a mix of items for teens with items ranging from skateboards, fake lashes, blow dryers, purses and dart boards.
“We’re not giving out $300 gifts, but it’s more of your middle of the range kind of gifts, so hopefully we’re meeting the need or at least helping a family out in getting things so they don’t have to worry about it,” Parker added.
Volunteers escorted families through the Santa’s Helpers shop, with booths arranged by age, helping them find the perfect items for everyone on their list, while carrying their sack of gifts.
Maria Trejo was accompanied by David Ortiz, a first-time volunteer with Santa’s Helpers, who helped her find gifts for her three children.
“My kids aren’t too particular about presents, whatever they can get, they are happy with,” Trejo said.
The event was a relief for the mother of three, who lost her husband just over a year ago on Dec. 6, and has since struggled in supporting her three children, ages 1, 7 and 11. Due to the circumstance, she wasn’t able to provide much in the way of Christmas for her children in 2020, however, she’s hoping to change that this year.
“It’s a very great feeling to have support,” Trejo said. “I’m very grateful for the people that made this event happen, to give my kids the opportunity to have presents, and I’ll be praying for these people that help continue doing this.”
Nearby, Carmen Bonilla was accompanied by her daughter, Aileen Salmeron, who helped her mother shop for herself and her three siblings.
“It’s a Christmas joy for us, because we’ve been been having issues with money and we’ve been trying to make my siblings happy,” Salmeron said, adding that even though she may fight with her siblings sometimes, she notes that she loves them and wants to make sure that they have a special Christmas.
“Everybody deserves Christmas, kids can’t help the circumstances that they're in, so for us to be able to help out their parents is good,” Parker said.
Brown said she agrees, adding her favorite part of volunteering with Santa’s Helpers is the end of the day, when everyone has come and gone with bags full of presents, and knowing that no one will go without this Christmas.
“What I like about this experience is even though people have come through, no one is left lacking. It’s not like the first group that comes in is getting the best of the items, we still make sure that we have a system that whether it’s the first person or the last person that comes in, your child is going to get the best Christmas toys that we can give,” she said. “I feel really accomplished because we shared equality, and that’s what this whole event is about, it’s about making sure that children don't feel the consequences of economic inequality.”
