A local retirement home was able to bring smiles to its quarantined residents unable to see their families.
Senior citizens around the country are being held in isolation to prevent exposure to COVID-19, as they are most vulnerable to the virus. This has led to many retirement homes to bring them some hope, including Carriage Inn Huntsville, which hosted a car parade for its isolated residents Saturday, with workers and family members driving several laps around the facility.
“Many of our residents are having a difficult time in isolation and not seeing their families. We thought this would be a great way to bring some hope and happiness to them without putting them in danger,” said Dana Williams, director of sales and marketing for Carriage Inn.
Saturday’s parade included many participants creating signs of hope and love for their family members who are unable to see one another. Some participants even played instruments during the parade as others sounded their car horns.
“We are very grateful to all the families and the police department for coming out. The event turned out very well and we know it meant a lot to the residents,” Williams added. “It was great to see the grandkids create signs for their families and see the turnout.”
Around the country, families and strangers alike are coming out of the woodwork to spread hope and love to isolated seniors, with letters sent to homes and similar parades. Although many workers believe that the isolation of seniors may continue for months, they are touched by the support and love being shown across the country.
“This has been a hard time for everybody, but we are trying to make it as normal as possible for our residents,” Williams said. “We are still hosting activities for them, but they are being held individually. Our residents know that we are looking out for them and we want to keep them safe.”
