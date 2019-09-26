Breaking the mold

Blessed Ink tattoo and piercing shop owners Ubaldo and Jenna Casanova use their faith-based business to give back to the Huntsville community and break the stigma surrounding the industry.
“There’s a big stigma when it comes to tattoos or piercings, people think bikers, gang members and drugs … we are trying to break that stigma,” Blessed Ink co-owner Jenna Casanova said.
The couple – often referred to as a “power house” – opened Blessed Ink in May 2018, naming the shop as a bold reflection of their devotion to their faith, immediately differentiating themselves from the industry stereotype they are hoping to step out from.
“We wanted to do what people kind of don’t do – we wanted to give back to the community and you don’t hear about that a lot from most tattoo shops,” Jenna said. “To us, it’s the perfect opportunity to try and give back on a larger scale than doing it within our church … this gives back to the community on a way larger scale.”
Casanova has long worked with the Huntsville Diamonds prior to owning his own shop, donating face painting, temporary tattoos and tattoo gift certificates.
“I’ve always had this feeling before I thought about owning a business, of just doing things for others. It just sits well in my heart, it makes me feel good knowing that I can help people in need,” Blessed Ink co-owner Ubaldo Casanova Jr. added.
Blessed Ink works closely with the Huntsville Diamonds and participated in their school supply drive, donating 22 backpacks filled with school supplies this year.
“I think they mean a great deal to the community, for him to reach out to me and want to help … if he say’s he’s going to help you, he’s going to help you – he’s there,” Huntsville Diamonds president and founder Lateel Richardson said.
The shop will also be honoring breast cancer awareness month with cancer ribbon tattoo specials for the month of October. A percentage of the ribbon tattoo sales will be donated to the Huntsville Diamonds Cancer group.
“It’s helpful on so many different levels, for our clients to come in and be strong enough to battle cancer or to have a family member lost to cancer, those ribbons mean so much to them,” Jenna said.
The team helps individuals and families in the community as well, recently raising money for the Williams and Irwin families who faced a devastating loss when four teenage passengers died in a car accident in April.
“We are only as strong as our community, so if we fall weak, our community tends to fall weak, so our biggest thing is just to give back … Without them, what would we have? We wouldn’t have anything,” Jenna said.
Blessed Ink uses the art of conversation and small talk, as a way to keep their eyes and ears on the community’s needs. The simple act of listening to someone’s story can be therapeutic for a client and has the potential to help the Casanovas find a cause worth giving back to in a larger way.
The shop is currently running a $5 piercing special on Wednesdays as a way to reach more members of the community considering Blessed Ink is relatively new.
“It’s a way to meet different people in the community and get them in the shop. It helps us be able to talk to them and kind of helps us promote our shop a little bit more and get to know more people,” Jenna said.
Casanova has been a tattoo artist in Huntsville for about eight years, however he has spent much of his life putting ink to skin in one way or another.
“As a little kid, I used to tattoo my friends at the house with just a mechanical pencil and a needle. I didn’t know the correct way or anything, I just drew as a little kid – that’s what helped me through pain or anything that was wrong with me … I would just sit down and draw,” Casanova said.
The Huntsville native later learned how to stick-and-poke – an ancient style of tattooing using only a sharp point and ink – before being offered an apprenticeship with a professional tattoo artist when he was 18.
“I guess because I tattooed as a little kid with just a stick-and-poke, once they handed me the machine it was just so much easier,” Casanova said.
Casanova’s first time giving a machine operated needle tattoo was on a friend, he gave a stick-and-poke tattoo to, as a kid. Casanova was tasked with tattooing a skull on the back of his friend’s head, an intimidating experience for his first tattoo, however Casanova said it turned out well.
“The more I’ve done it, the more I enjoy it. I can’t picture myself doing anything else,” Casanova said.
Jenna has been a piercing specialist for 3.5 years and is a recently licensed tattoo artist for microblading and microshading permanent makeup, looking to broaden the types of services offered and welcome a new audience at the shop.
Jenna also hopes to learn how to tattoo areolae on the reconstructed breast tissue of breast cancer survivors who have undergone mastectomies. The micropigmentation procedure provides a very realistic 3-D effect that is less invasive than a full reconstruction surgery.
“I thought it would be a good idea for the business, I don’t want to be just stuck on tattoos and piercings,” Casanova said.
Jenna takes permanent makeup appointments during day time hours when the shop is closed to the public to create a safe and comfortable environment for women.
“I open the shop basically before these guys get here so the women can have the shop to themselves and don’t have to be nervous, anxious, embarrassed or anything like that,” Jenna said.
The shop is kept clean, professional and welcoming to everyone; clients won’t find posters of nude women adorning the walls.
“When it comes down to it, we’re in the right direction on where we wanted to go, we just want to go further and do more,” Jenna said.
