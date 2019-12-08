Mayor Andy Brauninger said he'll use his annual State of the City address on Monday to look back on the past four years of his administration.
The address will be given at 5:30 p.m. at the Walker County Storm Shelter, but is preceded by a meet-and-greet with city staff, where residents can ask questions and learn about each department under the city’s umbrella.
“The big issue that we will focus on is the promises that we made prior to the voters approving the bond issues,” Brauninger said. “We will discuss how the projects are going and what is in the future.”
City officials are currently in the early stages of the final project in a three-stage bond construction. A $73 million water and sewer reconstruction project is nearly complete, while construction recently began on new police and fire stations that come with a combined $24 million price tag.
The final phase, which calls for renovations to Huntsville City Hall and the city’s service center, is currently under architecture review. Officials are expecting for construction to begin in late 2020 to early 2021.
“We wanted to get the major ones out of the way first. We knew that if we were successful with the big project it would be a big hurdle for the overall bond issue,” Brauninger said.
Recently, much of the city’s attention has been given to a 7,647-acre annexation. The city of Huntsville has been able to complete the annexation of over 4,000 acres, with the remaining 3,000 acres currently under litigation.
“We feel confident that we will be given a positive result when all of the litigation is over,” Brauninger said. We made a bold move there, but that is a decision that will have a positive impact on this city long after I’m gone.”
Two other major accomplishments he points to are the additional $1.5 million dedicated to street improvements, along with the completion of a $1 million visitor center rehabilitation project.
“Transportation has been a big focus for the council,” Brauninger added. “We just got back the results of our big transportation study, which shows us some of the choke points and what we need to be doing to eliminate traffic issues.
“I’m just so thankful for the things that this city has done and the things that we are working towards. Huntsville is definitely setup for the future.”
