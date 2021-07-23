HUNTSVILLE — It’s official — Huntsville Mayor Andy Brauninger is going after the city’s top spot again.
On Thursday, he filed his application to run for a fourth and final two-year term. He will not be allowed to seek a fifth term due to rules set in the city’s charter.
Brauninger, who has served as mayor for the past six years, says he wants to ensure the completion of the city’s 2016 bond package, which has the construction of a new service center and city hall remaining.
“We have so much going on in this city,” Brauninger said. “The city is growing and we are putting a lot of pressure on our employees to keep up with the growth.”
Brauninger is a native of Port Arthur, graduating from Lamar University in Beaumont with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and marketing. After graduation, he worked for Gulf States Utilities for two years before finding his life’s calling in the maritime industry. During his career, he advanced with several companies and retired as the President of a major offshore maritime company which operated over 200 vessels worldwide.
Brauninger and his wife, Marlene, chose Huntsville as their retirement home in 1999, after having been exposed to the city as both their children attended and graduated from Sam Houston State University.
He was first elected to the Huntsville City Council in 2013, elected as mayor in 2015 and then re-elected in 2017 and 2019.
The mayor position will be one of five city of Huntsville positions up for grabs in the Nov. 2 election. Also on the ballot will be the city’s four ward-specific, where candidates must run for the ward in which they reside.
As of Friday, incumbents Daiquiri Beebe (Ward 1) and Russell Humphrey (Ward 2) were the only candidates to file for a spot on the Huntsville City Council ballot. The deadline to apply for a spot on the ballot is Aug. 16.
The Nov. 2 ballot will also include non-partisan elections for the city of New Waverly, the city of Riverside, Huntsville ISD, New Waverly ISD and the Walker County Hospital District.
