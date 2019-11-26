Work is moving ahead on the planned high-speed train between Dallas and Houston.
Texas Central, the private company behind the project, said last week that it is essentially ready to begin construction.
“It is shovel ready without a doubt,” CEO Carlos Aguilar said in a release.
The company estimates the project will create $36 billion in economic benefits across the Lone Star State in the next 25 years and create 10,000 jobs during peak construction with 1,500 permanent jobs when the train is fully operational, according the news release. The project has been in the works since 2010.
However, the project still faces many hurdles. One of which is an OK from the federal government.
“I strongly oppose TCR’s efforts to develop a high-speed rail in Texas,” local Congressman Kevin Brady (R-Texas 8th) said. “The proposed Dallas to Houston route would threaten the property rights of Texas landowners whose farms, ranches, and homesteads sit along the route – land that has at times been in families for generations.”
Brady has joined many landowners, who are currently going through legal battles with Texas Central.
“Our government was created to protect our liberties – not to take them away – and I will fight against any permits from Washington D.C. that would grant this private company the ability to seize property without the consent of landowners,” the congressman added. “The project’s cost has already increased by nearly 90 percent and serious economic and safety questions have gone unanswered. While I strongly support infrastructure that addresses the dynamic growth of Texas, transportation improvements need to work for local communities, not against them.”
Preliminary estimates say that it will cost $15 billion to build the 240-mile train line. It is backed entirely by private investors, including former Houston Astros owner Drayton McLane Jr., who was appointed as chairman in December 2017, and $300 million in loans from two Japanese entities.
Once complete, the train will have one scheduled stop between Houston and Dallas midway between Huntsville and College Station near the town of Roans Prairie.
The bullet train will travel at speeds up to 200 miles per hour with a 90-minute travel between North Texas and Houston. Construction on the route could begin as early as next year and will take five to six years to complete.
