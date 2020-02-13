Brady to host town hall about bullet train

The decision to build a 240-mile bullet train near Walker County has been a source of heated debate amongst local, state and federal leaders for years.
With a crucial decision looming from the Federal Railroad Administration, one local congressman is working toward ensuring that rural landowners’ voices are heard in Washington D.C. Congressman Kevin Brady announced Thursday that he will be holding a town hall meeting on Feb. 19 alongside Texans Against High Speed Rail, in an effort to provide updates on the bullet train that would transport passengers from Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes.
The town hall will be held at the Grimes County Expo Center, located at 5220 FM 3455 in Navasota.
The bullet train owners, Texas Central, are currently seeking power of eminent domain and regulatory approval as a federal railroad from the Federal Railroad Administration. This is their second attempt to gain federal approval, after a similar attempt failed in 2016.
“There is very strong opposition to this project, not just because of it being high-speed rail, but because the route they are wanting to build the train will harm our rural communities and countrysides,” Brady said. “I’m fighting to be sure the our local landowners have their voices heard.”
In a statement released earlier this month, officials with Texas Central said that the organization has participated in 40 public hearings and open houses since 2015, and has met thousands of community members along the proposed route.
“We have been well aware that such hearings are an expected part of the process and look forward to participating, if and when requested, as we have in numerous previous hearings and proceedings,” the company said. “The relevant public input received from hearings like this makes the project better.”
Once the government completes the final actions, Texas Central will close financing and begin construction as soon as this year, the company has said. It will take between five and six years to build the tracks and stations once the project gets all the necessary approvals.
However, according to Brady the group is still seeking $15 billion in federally-backed loans through the Railroad Rehabilitation and Improvement Financing program.
“From a financial standpoint, that type of loan would require a $6 million per month loan repayment,” Brady added. “They have pledged that they will privately finance the project and we are going to hold them to that pledge.
“Only two similar projects in the world have broken even, and we don’t expect Texas Central to be the third. We want to be sure that the financial burden of the failed project doesn’t come back on the taxpayers.”
Though Brady believes that the decision to build the train should be decided amongst Texas legislatures.
“This is a Texas project, that’s why the decision-making shouldn’t be occurring in Washington,” the congressman saind. “Nothing has changed about the project since 2016, which is puzzling to why they have come back after already being rejected. This is not a federal railroad, and selling Amtrak tickets doesn’t make it a federal railroad either.”
The Federal Railroad is expected to announce the proposed rules and seek public comments later this month. Additional hearing sites and dates are also expected to be announced later this month.
