Brady easily secures Republican primary for US House District 8

Longtime congressman Kevin Brady easily secured the Republican nomination for Texas’ 8th Congressional District, according to incomplete, unofficial results.
Brady topped Montgomery County engineer Kirk Osborn and Army veteran Melissa Esparza-Mathis in the primary. Brady, who has actively campaigned for President Donald J. Trump, earned 81% of the vote in District 8, which consists of Montgomery, Walker, Houston, San Jacinto, Trinity, Grimes, Madison counties, as well as parts of Leon and Harris counties.
He dominated Walker County with 85.36% of the vote.
“Tonight, the voters of TX-8 told us what they want. I’m honored that I am that candidate. I promised to pass conservative legislation, defend President Trump, and stand against the socialist left and I have done just that,” Brady said after receiving the nomination. “I look forward to continue Keeping America Great after we take back the House and fire Nancy Pelosi.”
He will likely face Montgomery County accountant Elizabeth Hernandez in the November election, who held 58% of the vote in District 8 with 20% of precincts reporting. Hernandez also won Walker County with 65.6% of the vote.
She faces long odds in November’s general election. The deep-red district, which covers an area from suburban much of the Piney Woods, has been held by Republicans for nearly 40 years.
Democrat MJ Hegar makes runoff in crowded Texas Senate race
Democrat MJ Hegar, a former Air Force helicopter pilot seeking to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, advanced to a runoff in May after falling short of capturing the nomination outright on Tuesday.
Cornyn, who was renominated for a fourth term, is seen as a heavy favorite in November in a state where a Democrat hasn’t won a Senate seat since the 1970s. This year’s race hasn’t mustered the same energy or attention as Democrat Beto O’Rourke’s barnstorming run in 2018 against GOP Sen. Ted Cruz that became a launchpad the former congressman’s short-lived White House run.
Hegar’s challengers included Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez, a liberal political organizer who received financial backing from progressive groups and the endorsement of progressive luminaries such as like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Also in the Democratic primary was Royce West, a long-serving state senator and Houston politician Chris Bell.
Cornyn was once the second-ranking Senate Republican and has never faced a serious reelection challenge since joining the Senate in 2002. He is regarded as less polarizing than Cruz, who nearly lost to O’Rourke two years ago in a surprisingly close challenge that reinvigorated Democrats about their long-dismal prospects in Texas.
Hegar won Walker County with 21.5% of the vote, while Bell secured 17.18% and Royce West has 11.03%.
