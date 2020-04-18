Bracing for COVID-19 despite smaller revenues

Just two months ago, the fate of Huntsville Memorial Hospital was hanging in the balance.
With a multi-million dollar bankruptcy transaction completed and the new owners — the Walker County Hospital District — in place, the hospital’s chief executive officer thought that things were starting to look up.
That’s when his world got turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I keep saying that I am looking forward to getting back to running a hospital. We’ve been through a bankruptcy filing, a drawn-out transaction process and prepared for a pandemic, all in the matter of a few months,” said Steve Smith, the CEO of Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
However, the pandemic has brought a new challenge to the generally high-traffic medical facility … find a way to manage a sudden loss in revenues, while at the same time ensuring that the hospital is prepared for a potential influx of COVID-19 patients.
The hospital, which normally holds an average of 65 patients per day, has seen its daily census fluctuate over the past few weeks, at one point dropping into the low-40s.
But more than anything, the biggest challenge for hospitals across the state is to find a way to make up for lost revenue that went away after an order from Gov. Greg Abbott postponed all procedures not “immediately medically necessary.” While the order did free up beds for a potentially high volume of COVID-19 patients, it also slashed a major revenue stream for hospitals.
“It’s really hard to tell how bad it will hurt, because we are just halfway through our month, but it is going to be painful,” Smith said.
Smith hopes that stimulus money from the CARES Act will help plug some of the holes. Of the $30 billion in federal aid being doled out so far, $1.7 million will go to Huntsville’s hospital. The infusion was distributed based on past Medicare billings, leaving hard-hit areas clamoring for a greater share of the fund and offering less to facilities that are paid more by other sources, like children’s hospitals and hospitals that treat large numbers of uninsured and Medicare Advantage patients.
The hospital is also able to receive cash infusions from advanced Medicare payments, which could amount to an additional $7 million for HMH. However, that money will have to be paid back after the pandemic ends.
Smith is hoping to avoid furloughs, despite the possible financial shortfalls.
“We are constantly working with our personnel. The last thing we want to do is furlough employees, and we are doing everything we can to avoid that,” Smith said.
BEING PREPARED
With the operating room all but closed, hospital administrators have found creative ways to shift staff. This includes a triage at the entry point of the hospital to limit outside exposure. Hospital officials have also moved several nurses and doctors to the emergency room and intensive care units — something that could be desperately needed as cases in Walker County grow.
“We have seen our ICU stay pretty full as the cases within the community grow,” Smith said. “We are also in the process of converting a 3-bed intermediate medical unit into an expansion of our ICU.”
With seven full-size ventilators and an additional portable unit, Smith believes that the hospital is ready if a large number of COVID-19 patients were to flood the facility.
However, like many hospitals across the country, HMH is still in short supply of personal protective equipment.
“It is a daily scramble … we’ve had to expand with different suppliers. But we have also had corporate sponsors like Harbor Freight step up and supply us with masks that we can utilize.
The supply could be tested again with orders on Friday from Abbott that loosened the ban on nonessential surgeries.
“The intent is to target those procedures that have minimal impact and don’t take up hospital capacity,” Smith said. “The big component of that is with resource consumption of PPE.”
LOOKING FORWARD
Despite the unusual circumstances, Smith is still excited about the new public ownership of HMH and its management agreement with Plano-based healthcare provider Community Hospital Corporation.
“In the end it’s a blessing that we got done when we got it done,” Smith said. “If we were still at the table negotiating this could have been a nightmare. This is just more proof that Huntsville needs a hospital and we are lucky to have it still in operation.”
Officials are quick to point out the new relationship with CHC and their “instrumental resources,” which they say has really helped hospital workers navigate COVID-19.
“It’s a blessing and a relief to know that we have an organization that is on top of things and is diligently working to get everything that is available to us through the various government programs,” said Anne Karr Woodard, the chairman to the Walker County Hospital District and a member of the newly established Huntsville Community Hospital Inc.
“In a time like this it makes me feel good that we kept this hospital open. Can you imagine our community not having a hospital through this pandemic?”