Bond package centered around grade realignment

School officials have called it a potential paradigm shift in the educational process.
With a $92 million academic bond package expected to find its way on a May 1 ballot, Huntsville ISD officials are busy promoting a key part of the deal — a district-wide grade realignment. It’s a move that will not only change the number of campuses in operation, but also streamline the entire academic process.
The proposed realignment would eliminate Mary McAshan Gibbs Pre-K Center and Scott Johnson Elementary School as academic centers. The current intermediate school would transition to an elementary school and join the remaining schools — Estella Stewart, Samuel Walker Houston and Huntsville Elementary — as pre-k to fifth grade centers.
Mance Park Middle School would be expanded and house grades six through eight.
“It is educationally, behaviorally and developmentally more sound to have kids remain in one building for a longer period of time,” district superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard said. “Students will develop better relationships with the staff and administration, which will be a huge benefit. It will also make it easier for our staff to vertically align the curriculum and instruction, because they can keep the kids for a longer period of time.”
Under its current configuration, students who spend their entire academic career at Huntsville ISD can transition campuses up to four separate times. The proposed plan will essentially eliminate one of those transitions.
“Every time you have a transition, you have the opportunity for data and information to be dropped off with individual students,” Sheppard said.
The superintendent noted that the closure of the Gibbs Pre-K Center — built in 1959 — and Scott Johnson Elementary — built in 1968 — as academic centers will make things easier on families with multiple children in the district.
EXPANSION OF PRE-K
Another hidden fact within the grade realignment will be an expansion of the district’s pre-kindergarten program.
Enrollment in pre-kindergarten or kindergarten is not mandatory in the Lone Star State. In fact, the state’s mandatory age of school attendance is 6 as of Sept. 1 of the current school year. For most 6-year-olds, that means first grade.
But Texas school districts are required to provide free half-day pre-kindergarten classes when 15 or more 4-year-olds qualify under one of the state’s eligibility groups. Students are also able to attend on a tuition-based system.
Space constraints at the current Pre-K center has, for years, halted the district from expanding the program.
“We believe that program will grow once families realize that they can start their child in pre-k at the zoned campus that they will be at for six years,” Sheppard said. “We just don’t have the space to expand right now at Gibbs.”
NEXT STEPS
The Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees are expected to officially add both the $92 million academic package and a $35 million athletics package to the ballot during a special-called meeting next week. The upgrades will be up for a vote on May 1.
—
This story is part of a seven-part series that will go in-depth on the Huntsville ISD Bond proposal.