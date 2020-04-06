Large scale blood donations in Houston have met the amount of blood needed by the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center.
While some are working from home and practicing social distancing, many in the region have used their extra time to save lives, donating blood in large numbers. Lakewood Church and the NRG Center held large blood drives in the last few weeks, allowing Southeast Texas to meet its blood needs.
“We were supposed to have our monthly blood drives coming up in the next couple weeks, but the blood center asked us to cancel them because they had several successful drives that met their needs,” said Theresa Grivich, a volunteer for the HMH Auxiliary. “We were asked to push ours back tentatively to May because they have a stock of blood for the next two weeks.”
At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, many blood drives were started out of a fear that the supply would run out. However, because of the overwhelming response from the community, there may be more of a supply than a demand.
“There is a lot less blood being used because no elective surgeries are being done and many people are staying out of harmful situations,” Grivich added. “This is great news, but we were asked to have our donors to wait because the supply and needs can change very quickly.”
Due to the pandemic and social distancing, the blood center stopped using its buses for mobile blood drives, because it was too difficult to abide by social distancing. Additionally, thousands of drives across the country were canceled to ensure people stay home. However, blood platelets are still needed as they only last for five days, so donors are still needed.
“Normal blood can be refrigerated, but platelets do not last very long and a regular, steady supply is needed,” Grivich said. “Those who want to donate just need to go online and they can find where they are being held.”
Precautions are being taken to ensure that donors and workers are protected when blood is given to ensure there is no exposure to the virus, which cannot be transmitted by blood. Additionally, workers take precautions to ensure that those with respiratory sickness or any illness are not able to donate. Workers also wear protective equipment at all times.
“We will need healthy people to give blood whenever this comes to an end or when a larger supply is needed,” Grivich added. “We are very thankful to those who have stepped up to help save lives.”
To make an appointment to donate blood, visit www.giveblood.org.
