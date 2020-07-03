Blood Drive scheduled to help meet need for donations

Huntsville churches have always been crucial in providing blood to the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, serving more than 170 hospitals and health care institutions in the 26-county Texas Gulf Coast, Brazos Valley and East Texas regions.
This year, the need for blood is extremely high.
The monthly HMH Auxiliary Blood Drive, in partnership with Huntsville Church of Christ, Calvary Baptist Church and Covenant Fellowship Church, will take place July 11 at the Huntsville Church of Christ, 3737 Hwy. 30 W.
According to a press release, this drive comes as the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent a blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the current pandemic.
Donors must be at least 16 years of age and have parental consent or 17 years of age and older. One thousand units of blood are used daily, so every donation is very important to keep the supply needed.
The blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., but appointments are required, so they may be spaced out to assist with social distancing and patient blood usage. To make an appointment, please register on-line at http://www.giveblood.org and log in to Digital Donor. CFLexpress enables you to complete your health history interview at home and saves time at your donation but must be done the same day as the donation.
Be sure to eat a good meal, drink a lot of liquids (especially water) and bring a picture ID. Successful donors will receive a beach towel.
For more information or help with registering, please call Esther at 936-661-5867.
