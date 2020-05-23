In times of need, Texans historically come together to support one another.
The Huntsville Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is now asking for healthy individuals to step up and help patients experiencing health crises by donating blood.
The hospital auxiliary has a blood drive scheduled for Friday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. within the first floor conference room at Holiday Inn Express, located at 148 Interstate 45 S.
As COVID-19 continues to affect everyday life, people may not be thinking about blood donation. But blood and platelets are needed daily to help patients battling disease and facing the unexpected. Donating blood is an easy way to care for each other and ensure hospitals have the blood products patients rely on.
Appointments are encouraged, as donors with appointments will be given priority. Please call Terrie Grivich at 936-662-2842 for more information or go online at giveblood.org to make your own appointment. Please be aware that Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center requires all donors, volunteers and staff to wear face masks at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.