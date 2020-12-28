The end of the year is quickly approaching, but Mother Nature may bring one last curveball for Southeast Texas.
Although plenty is still uncertain in the forecast, meteorologists are eyeing the potential for snow early Thursday morning. However, the latest projectections show that most of the snow may stay north of Walker County.
The National Weather Service says that Southeast Texas will see showers Wednesday, along with additional precipitation on Thursday. As the storm system pivots and takes a turn to the north, it is expected to slow down and strengthen. If that happens, more cold air will be pulled into the low and help to cool the air in the middle part of the atmosphere. That will make the atmosphere more capable of producing snow and having that snow reach the ground.
That means for parts of Southeast Texas could see a transition from rain over to sleet and snow early Thursday morning.
—
Stay tuned to itemonline.com/weather for the latest weather updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.