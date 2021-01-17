Black leaders continue fight for equality 58 years after iconic MLK speech

Just blocks from the bustle of downtown and the chanting protests, the plastered faces of Huntsville’s past sinks into the protection of overgrown fauna and into obscurity as their existence becomes forgotten by many.
“The Dreamers” statue was commissioned on the grounds of the Samuel Walker Houston Memorial Museum & Cultural Center in 1995, about 30 years after Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous speech, in celebration of the contributions that the Black community made in the development of Walker County. Three generations of faces represent the struggles of the past and their hope for future generations, however, nearly another 30 years since completion, the Black community in Huntsville today still remains in a state of dreaming.
“I thought it was ironic that the statue was called ‘The Dreamers,’ in that Black folks had this dream when they put that up. The dream represented equality in all aspects, and the fact that for Black folks – after all the sacrifices, having served in the military, having helped build the industry of this nation by picking cotton, having worked in all industries in this nation, having paid their dues – it still looks like it’s a dream,” Huntsville city councilmember Dee Howard Mullins said.
The faces, many now cracked and dirty, are familiar to Howard Mullins from her childhood growing up in Huntsville. Now, the councilwoman works each day to make their dreams realized.
“The nineties were here not long ago. When you look at it from the big picture, there’s still a generation of people who perceive themselves as dreamers – a dream for not being judged by the color of their skin, a dream for not being stopped by the police because they’re Black,” Howard Mullins said.
“My generation would say no more, that it is no longer a dream, that we demand it. It was our sentiment that our children would not be dreamers, they would live in the reality of fairness, and we are going to do whatever it takes to get there.”
Going to city hall each day, Howard Mullins is reminded of the historic Black neighborhood that once thrived there, the land itself that the government building is situated on once belonged to her own mother’s family.
Growing up in Huntsville during the 1960’s and 1970’s, Howard Mullins remembers the town as being, for its time, set on a progressive path. Living through the integration of HISD schools in the 1970’s, she can’t recall many, if any, problems or clashes occurring for herself, attributing the mostly peaceful progressiveness of the town to strong leadership in the area. However, other forms of lash-back remained, from systemic oppression to the addition of the Confederate monument on the courthouse grounds. At the time, the Black community was busy fighting other fights, and it was thought that no honorable person would let the monument stand, and yet here it remains to this day.
“Our leaders today are all about self preservation. It takes courage to lead and to step out, so that’s what it is going to require to bring harmony to our community and to our nation,” Howard Mullins said.
For Black Lives Matter: Huntsville Alliance Against Injustice and Racism president Nia Williams, more diversity in the county’s leaders would be a strong start to break out of the wavering stand-still that’s come of Huntsville’s racial progression.
“Huntsville and Walker County is a diverse city, and there’s no reason why all of the representatives of all of the precincts have to be older white men. … We are a rainbow city, we have different people of different backgrounds, the representatives of the county should reflect that,” Williams said, adding that she herself has experienced the silencing of Black voices, stories and history, as well as the continued use of racial slurs while on the front lines of the courthouse protests and in the county commissioners’ court. For Howard Mullins, she sees housing, credit and job discrimination, as well as failing to integrate schools or giving Black schools lesser resources in Huntsville.
“We can say we want to move forward and progress, but do we really mean that? Are we really going to do the hard work to actually get to that point?” Williams asked. “We could do better, there’s a vision here and all it takes is for one person to stand up.”
Howard Mullins urges the community to invest in itself, encouraging individuals to make their voices heard in city council meetings, county commissioner’s meetings, school board meetings and to write to their representatives. After the events of weeks past, it’s become evident to both Howard Mullins and Williams that inaction is no longer an option.
This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day comes on the heels of social upheaval across the country. Following the murder of George Floyd in May, the Black Lives Matter movement has swept the countyr, including the establishment of the BLM: Huntsville Alliance Against Injustice and Racism. Confederate monuments were removed nationwide, landmarks were renamed, however, after a lengthy battle that divided the community, the Walker County Courthouse Confederate monument remains after a county commissioners vote at the beginning of the year. Days later, radical Trump supporters stormed the nation’s capitol clad with Confederate flags and acting in violence.
“All of us get tied up in our every day demands and it’s not that we’re desensitized or that we don’t care, but other demands take our attention, so based on the activities and the actions from last week, every community can no longer live in that state of putting it on the back shelf … Our country is slowly slipping away,” Howard-Mullins said. “We can no longer sit back and assume somebody else is going to do it or it’s someone else’s problem, it is everybody’s problem, and every day or every week, everybody is going to have to make an effort to say ‘what can I do to make my community better?’ You may not run for city council, you may not serve on the school board, but there is something you can do to make your community better.”
Despite the county commissioners’ decision at the beginning of the year, BLM:HAAIR is still working on removing the Confederate monument from the courthouse grounds, and is focusing on letting Black voices and stories be heard. From inspiring individuals to get involved in politics, to collaborating with Sam Houston State University history professors to accurately portray the history of Walker County and its ties to the Black community – BLM:HAAIR is making sure that no dream of the past, present or future be forgotten or silenced any longer.