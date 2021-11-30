HUNTSVILLE — Walker County businessman Ben Bius will run for Texas’ 12th House District seat, seeking to hold an office that is rarely represented by Huntsville citizens.
House District 12 will include Grimes, Madison, Robertson, Walker and Washington Counties, and a portion of Brazos County. However, Walker County’s population will account for 37.7% of the entire district.
“Walker County is by far the largest county in the new district, and we have a real strong chance to have a state representative from here that knows the entire district.,” Bius said. “We probably have the largest number of jobs and lives affected by the state government, per capita in the state of Texas.
“People want to take our country back and take back our sovereignty in Texas. I want to tell my grandchildren that I didn’t run from a fight, but I ran into the fight.”
Bius is a commercial real estate developer and owner of B&B Properties in Huntsville. He graduated from Sam Houston State University in 1979 with a degree in finance.
He believes that his expertise will help the citizens of Texas House District 12.
“We are at a point where Houston seems to be rolling over us, and that is going to create a lot of issues that will be important to this district,” Bius said. “Our ability to provide law and order is going to be impacted, because if you look at other fast-growing areas we see that it needs attention.”
Bius previously ran for offices in the Texas Senate in 2012 and Texas House in 2000.
“My experience of selling land all over this district for 40 years really benefits me. There are some really fine folks in these small towns that are hard-working, God-fearing Americans. They are really proud of their town, small school, football team and way of life,” Bius said. In the end, I’m just a small businessman volunteering to serve.”
Bius will run on the Republican ticket in the March 1 primary. The last day for citizens to register to vote in the primary is Jan. 31, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.