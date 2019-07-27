Bill seeking to keep gaming facility in Livingston advances to US Senate

The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe could soon have the answers to legal battles with the state of Texas.
That is if the U.S. House of Representatives votes to advance House Resolution 759 to the Senate. The bill authorizes the tribe to operate their electronic bingo gaming facility without interference from the state of Texas.
“The grassroots support throughout Deep East Texas has been overwhelming and we are pleased Congress recognized the tremendous support on this bill across Texas to clarify our rights to offer electronic bingo at Naskila Gaming on our lands,” Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Council chairwoman Cecilia Flores.
“The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas has tremendous historical significance in the state and we want to continue our part in providing jobs and ensuring the future economic well-being in Deep East Texas.”
The state of Texas and the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe have been at odds for years over it’s gaming center that contains electronic bingo machines. Electronic bingo is considered Class II gaming, which has been considered legal in other Texas tribes. State officials, however, argue that the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe lost their right to have this type of gaming in 2002 when the state shut down a full-fledged casino.
Governor Greg Abbott has spoken out against the resolution, going as far to send a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
“The Texas Constitution contains a clear prohibition on gambling in the state, and tribes can offer gambling only to the extent it is authorized by the state of Texas,” Abbott said in his letter. “Further, the Texas Legislature has routinely considered and rejected proposals to expand gaming on tribal lands in Texas.”
“We understand passage of H.R. 759 in the United States House of Representatives is a stepping stone toward becoming law and look forward to working with Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz,” Flores added. “We see and hear the outpouring of support from our friends, neighbors and legislators. Together we are all fighting hard for the fair and equitable treatment amongst all three federally recognized Tribes in the great state of Texas. This legislation means so much to so many.”
Congressman Brian Babin (TX-36), who sponsored the resolution, echoed the sentiments of the tribe.
“We have worked tirelessly for more than a year to pass H.R. 759 in the House of Representatives,” Babin said. “I’m proud to have sponsored this piece of legislation that will put to rest years of uncertainty and turmoil experienced by the Alabama-Coushatta Indian Tribe of Texas. This has always been a fairness issue, plain and simple. The Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and Alabama-Coushatta deserve to have the same opportunity to run a Class II gaming facility as the Kickapoo – who have had this right for decades.
“The Naskila Gaming facility provides hundreds of jobs and adds $140 million to the local economy each year. I am proud of this accomplishment, and am looking forward to working with my colleagues in the U.S. Senate to get this bill signed into law.”
