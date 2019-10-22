It stands at an impressive 67-feet tall.
At night, lights, bring the statue to life.
A statue honoring Texas’ first president will celebrate 25 years today during a ceremony at the Sam Houston Statue Visitors Center. The statue titled “A Tribute to Courage,” was dedicated to the city Oct. 22, 1994 by renowned artist David Adickes.
“This is a major milestone for our city,” said city of Huntsville tourism manager Kimm Thomas. “The statue is a big part of the history of Huntsville and the state of Texas. Sam Houston is an iconic figure in history and we are so happy to be honoring him.”
Today’s event will feature a meet-and-greet with Adickes, as well as speeches from U.S. Congressman Kevin Brady and Sam Houston Museum Director Mac Woodward. Attendees will also be treated to games, activities, an autographed miniature Sam Houston statue, while being taken back in time with reenactors telling the story of Sam Houston. All of the speeches will begin at 10 a.m.
“We have many exciting activities planned for the celebration,” Thomas added. “This statue has really changed the identity of Huntsville from ‘prison city’ to the home of Sam Houston. It is a major attraction to our city.”
“Big Sam,” as the statue is known locally, was constructed by Adickes using 30 tons of concrete and steel. Adickes made a life-sized plaster model of the statue in 1991 and began construction in early 1992, using Gibbs Ranch on State Highway 75 as the construction site. Big Sam consists of five layers of concrete laid over steel mesh attached to a welded steel framework. The statue stands on top of a 10 foot Texas sunset granite base and is visible over six miles to the south.
“The statue is an amazing work of art and as of 2013, over one million people, from over 120 countries have visited our center and signed the log,” Thomas said. “The statue has become an international attraction, with visitors including the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile, Elmo and various presidents.”
