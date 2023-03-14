March 14
Spring Break at Museum
Join the Sam Houston Memorial Museum & Republic of Texas Presidential Library during spring break, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 14-16, 2023, for some great family events on the museum grounds. These events on the grounds are free. Visit samhoustonmemorialmuseum.com for a list of activities happening each day or follow the museum on Facebook. For more information contact, Megan Buro at mlb044@shsu.edu.
March 16
Audubon meeting
The Huntsville Audubon Society will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at St Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 5019 Sam Houston Avenue. The guest speaker will be Mark Menjivar with a talk on “Revisiting the Texas Bird Sound Library” and birding in San Antonio. The public is invited! Check them out on Facebook: huntsvilleaudubon.org or huntsvilletxaudubon@gmail.com
Pokemon Scavenger Hunt
Catch ‘em all here at Huntsville Public Library! If you love Pokemon and want to have some spring break fun, this is the event for you! We’ll find Pokemon as we learn about the library, and there will be a prize for the winner! This event is suggested for all ages and will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 16. For more information, please contact Children’s Coordinator Dr. Elissa Myers at 936-291-5910.
Free tax assistance
If you would like your income tax completed for free by IRS-certified local volunteers, call 713-367-1420 for an appointment (space is limited). With an appointment, citizens will go to University Heights Baptist Church, 2400 Sycamore Ave., on a Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to complete forms, be interviewed, and leave their tax documents. Typically, you will come back eight days later, on Friday, to pick up your completed return and sign for it to be sent electronically.
March 17
Fundraiser set
The spring garage sale at Wesley Memorial UMC will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 17 and from 8 a.m. to noon on March 18. Sales will benefit local projects. Items included: kitchen and household goods, books, clothing, furniture, electronics, etc. There will be baked goods and canned goods and plants for sale, too. Our address is 700 Hwy 30 East. Hope to see you all there.
March 18
Grand Opening
The Glam Reinvented Hair Boutique will be holding a grand opening at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at 1215A Sam Houston Avenue. For more information, call 936-439-6091.
Genealogical meeting
The Walker County Genealogical Society meets at noon Saturday, March 18, at the Huntsville Public Library. Hear Genealogy from a PI’s Perspective, presented by Lisa Smith of Dragon Investigation Group.
March 24
Herb Festival
Don’t miss the annual Herb Festival at the Wynne Home on March 25, 8:00-2:00 on the beautiful grounds of the Wynne Home. A very large selection of herb plants, natives, and pass-along plants and vegetables will be for sale. There will be speakers, vendors, music, children’s activities, a food truck, and more. FREE event. For information, call 281-787-3895. Details can be found at http://www.texasthymeunit.com The event is sponsored by the Texas Thyme Unit, The Herb Society of America. Proceeds fund scholarships and gardens in Huntsville.
Retired Teachers meeting
The Walker County Retired Teachers Association invites retired teachers and retired school personnel to join us at 10 a.m. Friday, March 24, for the next monthly meeting. We will meet at the Huntsville ISD Transportation Building, 96 Martin Luther King Dr. For more information, contact: jwsteach@duck.com
March 25
Dueling Pianos set
Piano Punch/Dueling Pianos will be at the Old Town Theater at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25. This interactive show will have you clapping, singing, and just plain having fun. Tickets are available online at oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org
Jr NBA Skills Challenge
The City of Huntsville will be hosting a new friendly competition, the JR. NBA Skills Challenge Competition. This event, which starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Huntsville Intermediate 5th Grade Gym, is a great way for the community to come together and show off your basketball skills. The program provides boys and girls ages 13 and under the opportunity to showcase their dribbling, shooting, passing, and defense skills in basketball. Boys and girls compete separately in two different age groups: 11U and 13U. Participants compete in up to two levels of competition – Local and National Finals. Register online at jrnbaskillschallenge.leagueapps.com/events/3714012
Banquet set
Tickets are on sale now for the Walker County Democrat Club’s annual Molly Ivins First Amendment Banquet. The event is scheduled for March 25 at the Walker County Education Center. This year’s speaker will be local activist Nia Williams. Live and silent auctions will be featured. Tickets are available at the WCDC office,1210 University Avenue, or online at Walkercountydemocrats.org. For more information, call (936)293-8110.
Ribbon Cutting
The Huntsville Walker County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Ribbon Cutting ceremony for Unique Tan & Boutique at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at 1523 Normal Park. The public is invited to welcome one of the new members to the chamber and the community!
March 27
Huntsville Book Review Club
Come join the Huntsville Book Review Club, Monday, March 27 at 10:30 am as we welcome the amazing professional reviewer Ken Freehill present, Off To See The Wizard, based on the book The Making of the Wizard of Oz, by Aljean Harmetz. The Huntsville Book Review Club meets on the 4th Monday of the month’s September, October, January, February, March, and April in the Huntsville Public Library Community Room, 1219 13th Street. Membership is $30 a year.
Ribbon Cutting
March 28
Ministerial meeting
Huntsville Area Ministerial Alliance Association will be meeting from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the Chamber of Commerce conference room, located at 1327 11th Street. The meeting will be to discuss Nation Day of Prayer on May 4 at the Walker County Fairgrounds.
April 1
Barbara Wiggs’ Fun Day
Countdown to the 8th Annual Barbara Wiggs’ Fun Day begins. The event will be held at 10 a.m. April 1, at the Goree Club House, 7405 Highway 75 North. There will be free food, games, Easter baskets, Live DJ, and more. If you, your Church, Organization, group, or business would like to participate or donate to this event, call 936-668-6885. Bring your children to enjoy the Easter Festivities.
April 14
Blood drive
Huntsville Memorial Hospital Auxiliary will have its next blood drive Friday, April 14, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This drive will be held in the hospital Conference Room C. Please enter on the east side thru the Heart and Vascular entrance. To make an appointment or for more information, contact Susan Cascaden at 713-824-1757.
April 15
Blood Drive
The Churches Blood Drive will be Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Huntsville Church of Christ, 3737 Hwy 30 West in Huntsville. To make an appointment for either blood drive please register at www.giveblood.org and log into Digital Donor.
April 22
Junk-a-Palooza set
The City of Huntsville’s Main Street Program is hosting Junk-a-Palooza on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 7 a.m. to noon in Downtown Huntsville. Junk-a-Palooza is a community-wide garage sale that allows individuals the opportunity to purchase booth space and empty out their storage closets while finding quality items for a great price! This event is not intended to be a vendor show; therefore, retail and craft vendors will not be permitted. If you are interested in purchasing a booth, you can reserve your spot by registering online at HuntsvilleMainStreet.com. The deadline to register is Friday, April 15th. Payment can be made to the Main Street Program by check or cash. For more information, call 936-291-5920.
