With the holiday season in full swing, the Salvation Army of Walker County is looking for 75 volunteers to ring the famous red kettle bells now through Dec. 23. Ringers will be posted at the two entrances of Huntsville Walmart, for two hour shifts each day, from noon to 6 p.m.
“We have a handful of private citizens and groups who have signed up to help out, but we still have many gaps in our slots,” said Cindy Hardy, the local volunteer coordinator for the Walker County Salvation Army. “This is our only fundraiser during the year, and it is vital for us to continue to help those in need in Walker County.”
Last year, ringers helped raise over $7,000 and a $10,000 goal set for this season, with all funds staying in Walker County to benefit those in need. The average ringer can bring in $30 an hour for the organization, which is enough to feed a family during the holidays.
Funds raised will help local organizations such as Good Shepherd Mission, Huntsvlle Head Start and the Boys & Girls Club of Walker County.
“There are a lot of organizations and charities we help out, which many in the community may not be aware of,” Hardy said. “We donate to a program which benefits the families of prisoners so they can have a happy Christmas. The funds are also crucial for us to pay utilities and keep this program going.”
Individuals, families, groups, clubs, Sunday school classes, businesses and service organizations are encouraged to volunteer. Local organizations regularly volunteer, but private citizens are needed to fill the gaps.
If you or an organization would like to ring the bells this holiday season, contact the Salvation Army treasurer Shirley Hardy at 936-291-1624.
“I continue to be amazed by all the good in our community,” Hardy said. “I know, especially around this time of year, how valuable and precious our time is, but that is all the more reason to give it to those in need. There are so many big-hearted people in the community and I hope to see them step up as they do each year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.