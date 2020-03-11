Bearkats, country crawfish boil returns next week

The Sam Houston State University departments of Student Activities and Alumni Relations will team-up to host the annual “Bearkat Country Crawfish Boil” tailgate and block party before the SHSU baseball team faces off against Maryland on March 18. The event takes place from 5:15 - 6:15 p.m. followed by the game at 6:30 p.m. at Don Sanders Stadium.
Open to the public, free crawfish will be provided for the first 600 students (with an active Black Bearkat One Card) and Alumni and Friends tickets may be purchased at the Alumni Association Events Store for $20 per person. Baseball tickets are available for purchase through Bearkat Athletics (Tickets to the baseball game must be purchased separately).
“The crawfish boil event has been going-on annually for six years now and we continue to see incredible turnout,” said Charlie Vienne, Associate Vice President of Alumni Relations. “Our alumni love the great food and fun block party atmosphere leading up to the big game.”
In addition to the crawfish, SHSU student organizations and departments will be tailgating and there will be live music. A variety of promotional items will be shared with guests as well.
For more information or to purchase your crawfish boil ticket(s), contact Alumni Relations at 936-294-1841.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.