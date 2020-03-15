Bearkat Buyers gearing up for fair

One local organization is looking to back children’s livestock projects at the Walker County Fair and Rodeo in April.
The Bearkat Buyers Club is seeking donors for the 2020 Walker County Fair and Rodeo. The organization, composed of Sam Houston State University faculty and alumni, bid on students’ agricultural projects during the fair’s premium auction and freezer sale.
“There previously was a similar group of buyers at their fair with the same premise, but it was disbanded a long time ago,” buyers group founder and SHSU professor Dwayne Pavelock said. “Myself and co-professor Bobby Lane decided that we wanted to start the group so we can invest in local agriculture projects and cultivate an interest in raising animals.”
Bearkat Buyers Group was founded in 2011 and has an average of 35 donors each year. Over the years, the organization has purchased over 60 projects in the premium auction and the freezer sale. They have also added on to over 95 Student projects at either the premium auction or freezer sale. In total, the organization has contributed over $40,000 in support for local agriculture students.
“It means a lot to us to support these students and make an impact in their lives,” Pavelock added. “These projects need to be purchased and supported, otherwise, it is not financially viable for them to continue them. We also know many of these students raise livestock to invest into their education, which is important to all of us.”
In 2019, the group was able to purchase two projects in the sales, including a goat in the premium sale and pen broilers in the freezer sale. The group also provided add-ons to 33 exhibitors, totaling $6,700 on projects in Walker County. On average, the group raises $4,000 to $5,000 for the sales, but last year’s donations were the most by far, and have already been surpassed for this year.
“We have seen a great deal of support from our donors this year,” Pavelock said. “My personal goal is to raise $10,000 to use to support projects this year. The more we can raise, the more students we can support.”
The purchasing events for the 2020 Walker County Fair and Rodeo are set for April 16 at 5:30 p.m. and April 18 at noon.
Those interested in donating to the group can reach Pavelock 979-218-8826 or pavelock@shsu.edu.
