McKenzie’s BBQ is branching out of their normal operating hours to host a drive-thru fundraiser benefitting SAAFE House. Those wanting to get their BBQ fix this Sunday were able to place orders in advance online until July 12 to ensure that they get their meal.
“Pre-orders are both encouraged and definitely the way to go if you want to guarantee your lunch on Sunday,” Community Relations Director, Dena Scott said. “And we’ve made it easier to order this year with several online order and payment options. A limited number of meals will be available to drive-up customers, but only the orders placed in advance can be guaranteed.”
Proceeds from this event will go towards renovating and installing a security fence around SAAFE House’s new emergency housing facility. Facilities like this allow survivors of domestic violence to get out of dangerous situation and begin the healing process in a safe space. Scott hopes that the move will encourage the community to volunteer and support SAAFE House clients even more.
“Moving our shelter next to our office location will allow the community to become more involved in volunteering with the needs of our clients,” Scott said. “Our goal is to help each client become self-sufficient and gain confidence in the choices they make in a healing, nurturing environment to start a healthy life for themselves and their family. SAAFE House works with the whole person, teaching victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault to become a victor.”
SAAFE House is currently accepting bids for renovations to make the house more energy efficient and comfortable for those seeking shelter there. At this point, they are hoping to have the facility up and move-in ready by December.
Community involvement has been the backbone of SAAFE House since they are only able to serve because of donations and support from local businesses. Support comes in many forms, not just monetary. People are encouraged to donate things such as canned goods, non-perishable foods, paper goods and hygiene items like deodorant, lotion and makeup. They are also always open to partnering with businesses and organizations for donation drives and fundraisers.
The next opportunity for assisting SAAFE House through a fundraiser is their car washing event coming at the end of August or early September. For updates on upcoming events, check the SAAFE House website and social media pages.
